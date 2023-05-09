Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Amazon announced today that it’s launching a new shopping platform called Amazon Anywhere. This new “immersive shopping experience” allows customers to purchase real items within virtual worlds like games. The company is rolling the Anywhere experience out first within Peridot, Niantic’s new AR pet simulator mobile game.

Amazon Anywhere used within Peridot.

Peridot players can purchase physical merchandise within the game’s app, as long as they’ve linked their Amazon account. They’ll see the price, payment and shipping details within the app, rather than being shifted over to Amazon. They can also see the purchase and track it via the Amazon app.

Ziah Fogel, Peridot’s director of production, said in a statement, “We’re excited to deliver amazing new capabilities to our players using Amazon Anywhere in Peridot. Never before has it been so easy for our fans to purchase branded physical merchandise directly from within the experience, without ever having to leave the game. This really brings the Peridot universe to life, creating more opportunities for our players to engage with the brand, and helping to blend the virtual and physical worlds, which is what Niantic is all about!”

Amazon Anywhere could, in theory, be rolled out to a number of different games or virtual worlds. Steve Downer, VP of Amazon’s consumer electronics, said, “By working with developers like Niantic we are able to showcase new and creative ways for customers to discover relevant products beyond traditional online storefronts, enabling more immersive and engaging experiences both in-and-out of virtual worlds.”

Event GamesBeat Summit 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in Los Angeles this May 22-23. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry to share their updates on the latest developments.

Register Here

Peridot rolls out today for iOS and Android.