Advanced Micro Devices has unveiled its AMD Radeon Pro W7500 and W7600 series graphics cards for professional workstations.

These products are targeted at people such as creators, movie makers, geographic and seismic analysts, architects, product designers, aerodynamics engineers, and even those who run casino slot machines, with a focus on stability and reliability, said Jimmy Holbert, director of Radeon Creator & Workstation strategy at AMD’s Radeon Technologies Group, in a press briefing.

Features of the W7500 and W7600 workstation graphics cards.

He noted how much of our modern world is shaped by workstations, whether it’s designing race cars or livestreaming gaming shows.

Back in April, AMD announced its Radeon Pro W7900 and W7800 workstation graphics cards with up to 48GB of memory and DisplayPort 2.1 and the Radiance Display Engine and chiplet integration. Those cards targeted the ultra-high and high-end of the pro graphics segments, with prices from $950 on up.

AMD is still going after mainstream workloads with the graphics cards based on the company’s AMD RDNA3 graphics architecture. Now the company is going after the mid-range markets, as these cards are priced at $429 (W7500) and $599 (W7600).

“We wanted to address mainstream user bases with these two price points,” Holbert said.

Both have 8GB of memory. The W7500 runs at 70 watts and it has 12 TFLOPS of performance while the W7600 runs at 130 watts and has 20 TFLOPS of performance. The W7600 has 32 compute units, DisplayPort 2.1 and AV1 encode and decode. The W7500 has 28 compute units, DisplayPort 2.1 and AV1 encode and decode.

On a generational basis, the W7600 has twice the TFLOPS, 1.5 times the maximum total data rate, and 2.3 times as many AI accelerators as the previous W6600 product. AMD said its cards outperform rival Nvidia’s A2000 and T1000 cards on multiple benchmarks in engineering and digital photography and video.

It also noted that AMD has optimized its AI software stack with AMD ROCm v5.6.