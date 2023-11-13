GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now



AMD launched the AMD Radeon PRO W7700 graphics chip and card series to power the next generation of professional workstations.

The card is targeted at content creation, CAD, and AI applications. Priced at $999, this graphic accelerator sets a new standard in the professional graphics domain, offering a substantial performance increase compared to the competition, AMD said.

AMD billed it as the most powerful workstation graphics card under $1,000. The AMD Radeon Pro W7700 is engineered to cater to the evolving demands of professional workflows. It focuses on reliability, stability, and price-to-performance ratio for pros and enthusiasts.

“AMD is proud to deliver the AMD Radeon PRO W7700 graphics card, redefining the standards for professional graphics accelerators, empowering our customers to enhance innovation and productivity,” said Dan Wood, corporate vice president of Radeon product management at AMD, in a statement.

The product is aimed at meeting the demands of creative industries like media and entertainment, design and manufacturing, architecture, engineering and construction. The Radeon PRO W7700 comes packed with 16GB of high-speed VRAM. This allows 3D artists and video editors to handle higher-resolution models and intricate effects with ease, enabling efficient multitasking and seamless project execution.

The new card boasts support for DisplayPort 2.1, offering richer color spaces and unparalleled display resolutions, catering to the discerning needs of video editors and professionals.

Moreover, supporting the latest codecs with AV1 encode/decode and AI-enhanced video capabilities, the card ensures fast video encoding times, accelerating video production.

Next-Generation CAD and design performance

Built on the high-performance and energy-efficient AMD RDNA 3 architecture, the Radeon PRO W7700 delivers up to 1.7 times better price-to-performance ratio compared to competitive offerings. This superior performance is evident in Solidworrks, Crea and CATIA, with up to 52% higher performance across various CAD applications.

The combination of DisplayPort 2.1 and AMD Radiance Display Engine technologies provides architects with stunning resolutions and vibrant color depth, enabling the production of photorealistic renders and immersive walkthroughs.

AI acceleration for creatives

A significant highlight of the AMD Radeon PRO W7700 is its integration of hardware-based AI accelerators, offering professionals the ability to build and run AI applications directly from their workstations. This AI acceleration supports applications like DaVinci Resolve, Adobe Premiere, and Topaz Labs Video AI, propelling creatives into the realm of generative AI and advanced creative applications.

The Radeon PRO W7700 has earned applause from Anush Elangovan, corporate vice president of software development at AMD, for its potential to empower creators with generative AI in familiar 3D tools.