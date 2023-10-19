GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Advanced Micro Devices announced the AMD Radeon RX 7900M graphics processing unit (GPU), which will be featured in the upcoming Alienware m18 laptop.

The Alienware system coming soon will also feature the AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX mobile processor. The new graphics chip features AMD RDNA 3 architecture, AMD’s first chiplet laptop graphics, high FPS QHD gaming, second-generation ray tracing accelerators and AI accelerators.

Alienware m18 laptop specs.

The RX 7900M has 72 unified compute units, 72 RT accelerators, 144 AI accelerators, and a game clock of 1825 MHz. It has 16GB of GDDR6 memory, and runs on up to 180 watts of power.

AMD said that the RX 7900M 16GB runs Cyberpunk 2077 38% faster than the 12GB Nvidia RTX 4080 laptop GPU. The Alienware m18 comes out in Q4 with an 18-inch QHD+ or FHD+ screen.