Advanced Micro Devices unveiled its Ryzen 7000 Series processors for laptops at CES 2023.

The chips use AMD’s latest Zen4 architecture, which enables as many as 16 cores in the current tech generation on a chip for laptop applications. AMD CEO Lisa Su made the announcement at the opening keynote speech for CES 2023, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas this week.

The models include the 7020 U Series processors for everyday laptop computing, the 7030 Series U Series for mainstream thin-and-light laptops, the 7035 Series premium thin-and-light HS and U Series,

the 7040 Series HS and U Series for elite ultra-thin laptops, and then the Ryzen 7045 Series shipping in laptops in February 2023.

Su opened the talk by pointed out the AI processing power and noted, “AI is the defining technology of our time.”

LIsa Su speaks at CES 2023 in an opening keynote.

The various processors range from 15 watts of power consumption to 55 watts at the high end. The Ryzen 7045 Series has 16 cores and 32 threads, runs at 55 watts, and is built in a 5-nanometer manufacturing process. It has a boost frequency of 5.4GHz and 80 megabytes of total cache memory.

AMD had a good run in 2022 with the AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processors, the Ryzen Threadripper Pro WX-5000 Series, the AMD Ryzen 5800X3D processor for games, the AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 series with security features, the custom AMD Zen-based game console chips and the AMD Epyc Milan-based datacenter CPUs.

That was a solid foundation from which to spring into 2023, said Donny Woligroski, AMD product marketing manager, in a press briefing. Su said that the Electronic Arts game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor would be bundled with various AMD solutions at launch.

AMD showed off new RDNA 3 graphics at CES 2023.

“Zen4 is a template for the world’s most powerful mobile processors,” Woligroski said. “It’s about being the ultimate gaming platform.”

The 7045 is 18% faster on responsiveness and 20% faster on multitasking than the previous generation, he said. AMD said the Ryzen 7045 is 75% faster on Blender than the Intel Core i9 12900HX processor — and 169% faster on Handbrake. League of Legends runs 62% faster on the 7045.

XDNA architecture

AMD has a new architecture dubbed XDNA, or an adaptive AI architecture, which is optimized for AI inference. It will emphasize high performance, energy efficiency, scalability, and customizability.

It is scalable across things such as cars. AMD revealed the AMD Alveo V70 processor card that can handle inference tasks like evaluating at the edge of a network whether someone has fallen down, whether someone is stealing something in a store, and whether traffic accidents have happened. AI is showing these accidents are preventable. And Alveo V70 uses the XDNA architecture.

It can do 80% better performance in a compact energy efficient AI accelerator for smart retail, 72% better for patient monitoring, and 70% better for smart city apps.

The AMD Ryzen 7040 processor for mobile will be the first client processor that comes with Ryzen AI, which uses the XDNA technology on an X86 processor. It is 50% more efficient than an Apple M2 neural engine and 35% more responsive on AI experiences for real-time multitasking. It’s optimized for a minimal hit on battery life.

“This is dedicated hardware and the great thing is that it makes multitasking possible,” Woligroski said. “We really do see this is a long term investment in a market that is inevitably going to drive toward AI solutions.”

He pointed to the notion that DALL-E is pushing technology forward on the generative AI front, and AMD is positioning for that wave of applications.

The Ryzen 7040 Series processor will use Zen4, RDNA 3 graphics, XDNA, and it will run on 4-nanometer manufacturing tech. The Ryzen 7840HS chip — compared to the Intel Core i7 1280P — will run Handbrake 106% faster than Intel.

AMD 7000 X3D processor.

Meanwhile, the 7035 chip has 15% longer video playback when it comes to battery life. And it also play games significantly faster than rival chips from Intel, AMD said. The 7030 Series and the 7030 Series Pro chips have similar advantages at the low end, AMD said.

And the AMD Ryzen 7800 X3D chip uses AMD’s new 3D V-cache technology to do gaming better. It has eight cores, 16 threads, 5.0 GHz boost frequency, 104MB cache, and 120 watts of power consumption. It is 30% better on Dota 2 performance than the prior 5800 X3D chip.

The company also showed off the gaming chips: AMD Ryzen 5 7600, Ryzen 7 7700 and the Ryzen 9 7900, all with similar good numbers compared to the previous generation.

AMD’s new RDNA 3 graphics chips

Falcon Northwest’s Talon as the new AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card.

In November, AMD unveiled the RDNA 3 graphics processing unit architecture. The earlier lineup included the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU, which has 61 teraflops of FP32 performance, while the Radeon RX 7900 XT came in at 52 FP32 teraflops.

Those were desktop graphics chips. Now AMD is expanding RDNA 3 into the laptop segment with the Radeon RX 7600M XT, which has 32 FP32 teraflops, and the Radeon RX 7600M with 28 FP32 teraflops. These are 6-nanometer manufacturing chips. Both will support AV1 streaming.

The RX 7600M XT is about 26% faster than the prior RX 6600M previous generation GPU. Compared to the Nvidia 3060 Series desktop graphics, it is 31% faster on average across a number of games.

AMD also showed the RX 7000 Series GPUs for laptops, optimized for thin-and-light laptops. They included the RX 7700S at 32 FP32 teraflops and the RX 7600S at 28 teraflops. They operate best in thermally constrained laptops. The RX 7700S is 29% faster than the RX 6700S predecessor.

The AMD 7045 processor.

Alienware will launch the Alienware M18 and M16 with the RX 7600M XT in the first half of 2023. Asus Tuf Gaming 16 will debut with the 7700S GPU as well. Emdoor has another laptop coming, as does IP3.

FSR 3.0 will be coming soon and more than 230 games current or coming games take advantage of it.