Advanced Micro Devices unveiled its AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7000WX-Series workstation processors and 7000 Series high-end desktop processors today.

The chips are aimed at addressing evolving demands in the enterprise and creative industries. These industries need heavy-duty processor performance thanks to the expansion of automotive simulations, aging infrastructure redesigns, virtual production and AI adoption.

AMD said the chips can outperform Intel’s fastest Xeon workstation processors, which have 56 cores. The Threadripper Pro 5995WX with 64 cores is up to 37% faster on Autodesk Maya than the Intel Xeon w9-3495X chips, and up to 28% faster on Chaos V-Ray. And that’s AMD’s last generation.

Existing Threadripper customers include DreamWorks, Wylie, EA, Epic Games, ILM, Predator Cycling and Sonos. AMD said it has more than 1,000 customer wins to date.

And now its processors are going to get faster, as the top chips in the line will have up to 96 high-frequency Zen 4 cores to deal with the most demanding creative workflows.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7000WX uses 64 Zen 4 cores.

AMD said the pro platform is highly expandable with 128 PCIe Gen5 lanes to accelerate GPU compute and AI training. And it’s built with security, manageability and reliability in mind for pros.

The Zen 4 7000WX-Series Threadripper Pro has 96 cores, up to 5.3GHz performance and a 384MB cache. That compares to the Zen 3 5000 Series with 64 cores, 4.5GHz and 256MB cache. The new generation consumes more power with TDP of 350 watts, compared to 280 watts for the earlier generation.

But overall performance is pretty good, with up to 43% better on Corona rendering, 46% better on Ansys Simulation, 43% better on Maya, and 31% better on Unreal. That means it’s better across software and sciences, design and manufacturing, architecture and engineering and construction, and media and entertainment. It does better on multithreaded background tasks and lightly-threaded foreground tasks.

And at 5.3GHz, the 96-core Threadripper Pro 7000WX-Series beats Intel’s 56-core Xeon W-3400 Series at 4.8 GHz.

Computer makers launching new machines with the Threadripper Pro include HP, Lenovo, Supermicro, and Dell on a global basis, and there are tons of regional ones too.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series is aimed at high-end desktops.

And the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 is targeted at the high-end desktop.

The 7980X has 64 cores running at 5.1GHz, the 7970 has 32 cores at 5.3GHz, and the 7960 has 24 cores at 5.3GHz. They’re all available on November 21.

The Threadripper 7000 goes into high-end desktops.

AMD said that the AMD TRX50 Chipset supports Pro processors and so now you can build a high-end desktop with 96 cores and 192 processing threads. AMD claims you can save up to 27 minutes for every hour of productivity compared to the competition.

AMD said the Threadripper Pro 7995WX beats the Intel Xeon X9-3495X on power efficiency with 2.2 times better performance to power ratio, two times faster rendering, and 73% lower power per core.