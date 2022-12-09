Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.
Innersloth has announced a new mode and cosmetics for its smash hit Among Us at The Game Awards.
While the social deduction game has always featured asymmetric gameplay, this new mode does away with the deception. Hide and Seek has one player searching the map for the other players.
Additionally, Among Us will add pets to the games, adding a new cosmetic option for players.
Among Us recently released a VR edition and this new mode will continue to keep fans engaged. They won’t have to wait long either as the new mode drops the day after the announcement.
