Innersloth has announced a new mode and cosmetics for its smash hit Among Us at The Game Awards.

While the social deduction game has always featured asymmetric gameplay, this new mode does away with the deception. Hide and Seek has one player searching the map for the other players.

?️ EMERGENCY MEETING ?️



our official Hide n Seek mode is coming out extremely soon on all platforms Dec 9 2022



? new surprises to survive from

? a beanload of new cosmetics and pets

? pet your pets!!

? screaming



and more!! it's our biggest update this year!!



ok see u soon pic.twitter.com/DPfaJjtYc3 — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) December 9, 2022

Additionally, Among Us will add pets to the games, adding a new cosmetic option for players.

Among Us recently released a VR edition and this new mode will continue to keep fans engaged. They won’t have to wait long either as the new mode drops the day after the announcement.