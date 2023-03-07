Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Innersloth’s Among Us has now surpassed 500 million downloads on mobile game stores, almost five years after it originally launched there. Data.ai released a new report alongside the milestone charting the progress of the game from “obscure mobile title” to a staple of everyone’s games library.

While it’s now playable on PC and console, Among Us originally launched on the App Store and Google Play in 2018. Data.ai’s charts show that Among Us didn’t really start to take off until the third and fourth quarters of 2020. It set records in Q4 2020 with 230 million worldwide downloads on mobile. Among Us was a popular social game during the pandemic, offering players the ability to connect with and enjoy time with their friends despite the necessity of social distancing.

The report also shows that gamers in the U.S. represent the largest portion of the userbase. Brazil and India are second and third in size, respectively. It has generated $91.7 million in consumer spend on mobile since launch. Innersloth has launched the game on all major consoles, including an Among Us VR adaptation last year.

Lexi Sydow, head of insights at Data.ai, said in a statement, “By combining multiplayer gameplay — typically leveraged and popularized by core game genres like battle royale — with hypercasual elements of arcade games, Among Us has garnered a large and heavily engaged audience. Its deeply customizable gameplay settings help keep the game fresh and enable users to adjust settings to best-fit gamer preferences — strategic elements that help to bolster retention. These unique gameplay strategies continue to garner success for Among Us as the game also ranked #1 by monthly active users worldwide in the first two months of 2023 in the Mafia/Betrayal subgenre.”