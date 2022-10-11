Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Innersloth revealed the launch date of Among Us VR during today’s Meta Connect event. It also revealed the launch trailer and several new details about the game pre-launch. The port of the popular perfidious party game launches on November 10 on the Meta Quest and Rift stores, as well as Steam.

Innersloth, along with partners Robot Teddy and Schell Games, announced the port last December. According to the developers, it will also feature some new minigames and features built specifically for VR, though they’ve tried to keep it as close to the original experience as possible. “The VR version of Among Us remains true to the spirit of the original game while also giving players an all new way to experience the chaos and thrill of accusing your friends of murder,” said Victoria Tran, Innersloth’s community director.

The VR port will have quick text chat and proximity voice chat to better facilitate underhanded moves. It’s designed for around 4-10 players, with each player having similar customization options to the original game. It’ll also have achievements, to make things even more satisfying.

Among Us VR launches in eight languages and with one- and two-handed movement options. It’ll also be cross-platform, meaning that players on Rift, Quest and SteamVR will be able to play together. All three developers seem to anticipate some holiday skulduggery with this launch — Ranjani Natarajan, director of Robot Teddy, said in a statement, “Who doesn’t want to roleplay hilarity, intrigue and some juicy backstabbery in virtual reality over the holidays?”