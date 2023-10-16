GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Analogue has announced its newest machine today, the Analogue 3D. The console is coming out in 2024.

The company has made modern takes on classic consoles like the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis. These machines give users a way to play original game cartridges on a device compatible with modern displays.

The Analogue 3D will work with N64 games from all regions (U.S., UK and Japan). It will also be able to output in 4K resolution.

Analogue is also partnering with 8BitDo for a new N64-style wireless controller that will work the 3D. The machine will also include four ports for original controllers.