Animoca Brands and Planet Hollywood are launching Club 3, a physical private club with exclusive perks and programs for the Web3 community.

Animoca Brands, which advances digital property rights through Web3 tech such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has formed the joint venture Meta Hollywood with Planet Hollywood.

Club 3 is a members-only club that will act as the physical meeting place for the greater global community involved in Web3, NFTs, and open metaverse industries.

The first CLUB 3 location will open in the heart of the famous Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, in the second half of 2023. It will be a 10,000-square-foot facility consisting of diverse dining options, including a main dining room and a rooftop restaurant, eclectic bars and a cocktail lounge, meeting rooms, karaoke rooms, and other facilities.

Additionally, Club 3 will offer fully programmable areas for experiential events that will be available both in person and virtually, such as industry events, community meetups, talks, experiences, seminars, AMA sessions, and more.

Following the opening of its first location, Club 3 plans to expand in multiple iterations in the world’s most popular cities, including New York, Miami, Tokyo, London, Paris, and Hong Kong.

Club 3 will offer four types of memberships: Founding, Social, Global, and Corporate Memberships. Membership perks will include access to amenities with respect to the membership type and all members will be able to communicate with each other through Club 3’s exclusive community chat. All four types of memberships will be available on launch starting from the internal sale.

The Social Membership will provide its owner with access to one specific Club 3 location. The Founding Membership is an exclusive pass available in limited numbers per club, granting special benefits such as access to a private founders-only lounge and other benefits. The Global Membership, an upgrade to all membership levels, will give owners access to all Club 3 locations around the world.

Memberships are available as mintable NFTs and interested parties can go to www.club3members.com to reserve a place on the waitlist. The one-time membership fees for a Social Membership and a Founding Membership are $2,500 and $7,500, respectively. All memberships can be upgraded to a Global Membership for a fee of $1,500.

Robert Earl, chairman of the Planet Hollywood Group, said in a statement, “I am proud to be a partner in Club 3. Imagine a club composed of groups of like-minded individuals – the setting is designed to be comfortable with great food, wonderful cocktails and exciting programming. Club 3 is truly international, both in its footprint around the world and its membership base – come join our journey as we get ready to launch our first Club 3 in Los Angeles.”

CLUB 3 will be integrating Web3 mechanics into the club’s operations such as community voting on seasonal menus, specialized perks, and collaborative promotions for certain NFT projects and membership holders.

“Club 3 will foster and galvanize the broader Web3 community and serve as a launchpad for those wanting to learn more about this new world,” said Yat Siu, executive chairman of Animoca Brands, in a statement. “Members will interact within the club’s numerous facility perks and experience what Meta Hollywood can offer. With this project communities across the Animoca Brands ecosystem will have access to new possibilities.”

Meta Hollywood is a community-first ecosystem for entertainment fans and creators, offering exclusive access and utility (URL and IRL), at the intersection of Hollywood and Web 3. With access to a collection of over 60,000 movie memorabilia items.