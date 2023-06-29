Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Annapurna Interactive held a major showcase today where it revealed new games and updates on games-in-development under its label. The final reveal at the showcase is a new game from Annapurna itself: Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth. It’s a sequel to the original Blade Runner film and also takes place in a dystopian Los Angeles. The game doesn’t have a launch date yet, but the reveal trailer says that it’s coming to PC and consoles.

The trailer doesn’t reveal much about story, except that the protagonist is a former police officer who lives in Los Angeles after the Blackout event (which was mentioned in Blade Runner 2049). According to Annapurna, Labyrinth is the first new Blade Runner game in 25 years — presumably they’re referring to Virgin Interactive’s 1997 Blade Runner title, though a VR title called Blade Runner: Revelations launched in 2018. Chelsea Hash serves as the game’s director.

Read GamesBeat’s special issue, Gaming communities: Making connections and fighting toxicity.

As for the rest of the show, Annapurna revealed a few beautiful new games, such as Matt Newell’s Lushfoil Photography Sim, Uvula’s silly adventure game To a T about a child going about life while stuck in a T-pose, and Ghost Bike, an afterlife-based stylized cycling title. None of the games have release dates, though Ghost Bike is targeting a 2024 release. Already-released game Storyteller is also getting a Netflix release.

The show also revealed new trailers and release dates for several games, including Flock, a cozy co-op title from the creators of Hohokum; Simogo’s thriller puzzler Lorelai and the Laser Eyes; and Bounty Star: The Morose Tale of Graveyard Clem, the trailer for which revealed more about the Western-style action game’s life sim mechanics. The new release dates include Geometric’s Cocoon, which releases on September 29; Outer Loop’s Thirsty Suitors, which launches on November 2; and Stray, which launches on Xbox consoles on August 10.