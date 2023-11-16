GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now

Annapurna, a maker of independent games and entertainment, has taken a strategic leap forward by acquiring 24 Bit Games, one of South Africa’s most successful game companies.

This move is poised to expand Annapurna‘s Interactive division, enhancing its global presence in the gaming industry.

The acquisition, formalized after a longstanding partnership, solidifies Annapurna’s commitment to fostering game development and innovation. 24 Bit Games will continue its operations seamlessly under the Annapurna umbrella. This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for both companies, aiming to leverage each other’s strengths for mutual growth and success.

Deborah Mars, co-head of Annapurna Interactive, said in a statement, “Annapurna has been working with 24 Bit for many years, and we value not only the caliber of their work, but their team as well. They’ve always shared our commitment to quality, and by taking our partnership to the next level we feel like anything is possible.”

24 Bit Games, led by CEO Luke Lamothe, is a powerhouse with a diverse portfolio encompassing projects from porting to co-development and tool production for independent and triple-A studios. The studio’s expertise spans multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, VR, and consoles. The studio has collaborated with publishers, developers, media companies, and tech platforms, earning a reputation for excellence.

Lamothe commented on the acquisition, in a statement, “We deeply respect Annapurna’s approach to curating a portfolio of great games, its value system around building and extending IP, as well as the company culture. We have enjoyed working together over the years, and we believe we are joining Annapurna at an exciting moment of growth and expansion.“

This acquisition marks Annapurna’s foray into bolstering its game development capabilities. The company, known for its film and TV productions, has built a portfolio that includes award-winning games like Stray, Cocoon, Outer Wilds and Neon White.

The strategic move also highlights Annapurna’s commitment to the South African game development industry. Both companies aim to continue fostering opportunities and growth in this vibrant sector.

Annapurna recently celebrated the release of Thirsty Suitors, a story-driven adventure game launched on November 2. The company’s diversified portfolio spans film, television, games, and theater, making it a key player in the entertainment industry.