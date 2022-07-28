Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Annapurna held its latest show today, revealing new games and giving updates on upcoming titles. The Annapurna Interactive Showcase revealed a few new titles, gave updates on other games, and also highlighted some of the developers with which Annapurna is working.

The publisher has had a banner year so far, with titles like Stray, Neon White, and A Memoir Blue. So while some of the games shown or discussed may not be ready for prime time, Annapurna’s ability to pick winners means they’re worth keeping an eye on.

New games: Bounty Star, The Lost Wild

Annapurna didn’t have a large number of new titles to reveal, but they did show a handful of promising trailers. The most interesting one was The Lost Wild, which looks like a dinosaur survival horror in the style of Alien: Isolation. The trailer shows the protagonist lasting against dinos in some kind of dense forest filled with abandoned buildings. It’s currently available to wishlist on Steam.

The other big reveal is Bounty Star: The Morose Tale of Graveyard Clem. From what the trailer shows, the main character is a beleaguered cowgirl/possibly bounty hunter who operates in a mech suit. It’s launching sometime in 2023 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Steam, and Game Pass.

Other games revealed include the beautiful title Flock, which looks like a multiplayer title about collecting cute flying creatures, and an unnamed new game from Keita Takahashi, the creator of Katamari Damacy.

Various updates

Annapurna also highlighted several developers working on new projects with its support. These include Cardboard Computer, the three-man team behind Kentucky Route Zero, which is currently working on its next game. Other devs include Yarn Owl, which is developing a Zelda-like title; Third Shift, which is working on an adventure game called Forever Ago; and Dreamfell, which is creating an untitled game featuring anthropomorphized animal characters.

Annapurna also revealed updates on its upcoming games. Thirsty Suitors now has a demo on Steam. Hindsight, the contemplative memory title, will launch on August 4. The developers of Outer Wilds promised the Switch port is still in the works, and Xbox Series X/S and PS5 versions will launch on September 15 (those who own last-gen copies of the game can upgrade for free).

One surprise reveal was the Steam launch of Hohokum, a 2014 title that was originally a PlayStation exclusive. It launches on PC for the first time today. Other updates include The Pathless (launches on Switch and Xbox in winter), Maquette (launches on Switch and Xbox Game Pass in winter), Solar Ash (launches on Steam on December 6 and on Game Pass in winter) and What Remains of Edith Finch (launched on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S today).