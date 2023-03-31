Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

It’s an honor to announce our sixth annual GamesBeat Visionary Awards and the team of judges we’ve selected to help pick the winners of this year’s awards.

The GamesBeat Visionary Awards started in 2018 as a way to honor game industry leaders who showed real vision for the future. I think of it as a well to reward unrecognized people and a way to give back to our GamesBeat community. The awards are meaningful and emotional, as we get friends of the winners to present the awards to them.

And we’ve chosen a panel of 11 judges for this year’s contest. Check out some of our speakers here.

Judges for 2023

Christina Heller, former CEO of Metastage

Ted Price, CEO of Insomniac Games

John Smedley, former studio head at Amazon Games

Ivan Lobo, founder of Gamelab

Tammy McDonald, adviser for Griffin Gaming Partners

Don Daglow, Sr. Director for Strategic Partnerships, The Strong Museum

Dinga Bakaba is studio director at Arkane Lyon and creative director on Deathloop.

Shu Yoshida, Head of PlayStation Indies, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Samantha Ryan, senior vice president group general manager at BioWare, Full Circle, Maxis and Motive at Electronic Arts.

Sarah Bond, corporate vice president for Xbox at Microsoft

Dinga Bakaba, studio head and co-creative director at Arkane Lyon

Dean Takahashi, lead writer for GamesBeat at VentureBeat

Past winners

Geoff Keighley, Vince Zampella and Brett Sperry present the Visionary Award to Laura Miele of Electronic Arts.

Our past winners for this award include Rand Miller, cofounder of Cyan and co-creator of Myst; Ted Price, founder of Insomniac Games; John Smedley, studio head at Amazon Game Studios San Diego; Laura Mi-el-e, the top gaming executive at Electronic Arts; and Sarah Bond, vice president for game creator experience and ecosystem at Microsoft.

Sarah Bond is corporate vice president at Microsoft for thegame creator experience and ecosystem at Xbox.

Up and Comer Award

We also give out the annual Up and Comer Award as part of this program. Our past winners for this award were Eve Crevoshay (Kre-vo-shay), executive director of Take This; creator Natasha “ZombaeKills” Zinda; and Dinga Bakaba, studio head and co-director at Arkane Lyon, a Bethesda studio. This award honors someone who is an up-and-comer when it comes to achievements in the game industry. It isn’t based on age or experience in the game industry. Rather, it recognizes that the biggest potential of the honoree lies ahead of them.

Spencer Tucker of Scopely gives the GamesBeat Visionary Award to Ted Price, CEO of Insomniac Games.

Each year we assemble a panel of judges in the peer group. The past judges included winners such as Eve Crevoshay, Ted Price, and Natasha Zinda. Other judges included Dean Takahashi, Shelley Andagan, Don Daglow, Cathy Simpson, and Ivan Fernandes Lobo.