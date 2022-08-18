Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Aonic today announced that it has acquired ad-tech and marketing company Exmox for around $100 million.

Aonic Group established its gaming group earlier this year, with the intention to commit over $100 million in the venture. It also invested $35 million in VR studio nDreams. According to the company, Exmox will strengthen Aonic’s own ad-tech ambitions.

Caglar Eger, CEO of Exmox, said in a statement, “Our continued growth is due to our team’s steadfast dedication to creating and implementing best-in-class marketing offerings that successfully help our partners expand their businesses.”

Paul Schempp and Olliver Hein, co-founders of Aonic, said, “Exmox possesses an expert level of knowledge and has a unique marketing platform which will substantially strengthen the future growth of Aonic within the ad-tech space and beyond. We are extremely excited they join us and look forward to supporting them in unlocking their full potential.”