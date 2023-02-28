Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Apple Arcade has revealed which games are coming to the service’s subscribers in March. The month’s titles include the mobile version of classic Hasbro board game Clue, as well as several other titles. As usual with Apple Arcade’s schedule, subscribers get a new game every Friday (except for March 10).

The first game, Kimono Cats from HumaNature Studios, is a social title with mini-games. Players take the role of the titular cats at a matsuri festival. It launches this week. Two weeks later, Hemisphere Games’ Osmos+ launches on the service. In this title, players must navigate the world by growing and shrinking, usually by absorbing tiny particles called motes. The original Osmos launched in 2009 and has been an Apple gaming staple for years.

The third title is the aforementioned Clue, which launches on March 24. This mobile take on the ubiquitous board game can be played alone with AI opponents or with other players. This mobile version comes from Marmalade Game Studios, which specializes in ports of board games such as Monopoly. The final title for March is 505 Games’ Human Fall Flat, which launches on March 31. The silly physics platformer comes with 21 levels to play.

One common theme with these games is that very few of them are exclusive to Arcade, with the exception of Kimono Cats. Arcade has shifted slightly from having mobile exclusives to being a library of mobile games available for a subscription price. This is to the advantage of gamers who might want to play some of the titles on other platforms. Recently, legendary JRPG designer Hironobu Sakaguchi expressed the desire to IGN Japan to bring his game Fantasian — currently an Apple Arcade exclusive — to PC.