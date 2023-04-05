Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Apple announced the games lineup for Arcade subscribers in April. While it’s not launching a new game every Friday of the month, it’s bringing three new games and a few content updates for existing games. The new games include a hidden-object puzzle title, a strategy game and a new spin on Minesweeper. Arcade users also get access to an App Store classic later this month.

The first game, which launches this coming Friday, is Doctor Who: An Unlikely Heist from Tilting Point. This game is a puzzler, primarily a hidden-object hunt. It follows the adventures of a few familiar franchise faces — most notably Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteeth Doctor — and features bright, colorful graphics. It’s the only Apple Arcade release for the first half of April.

The next release, on April 21, is Summon Quest, a strategy game from Team17. The player is a summoner who must battle hordes of monster, close a rift and save the planet. It’s a large game with multiple regions to explore. Following this, on April 28, is Cornsweeper from wbuttr. In this new, buttery yellow take on Minesweeper, players pop popcorn to a relaxing lo-fi soundtrack.

Another Apple Arcade addition for April 28 is Grand Mountain Adventure+, an open-world ski-and-snowboard sports title. It’s already available on the App Store itself, but at the end of the month it’ll be available for Arcade subscribers. Other games on the platform, such as What the Golf, Angry Birds Reloaded and SpongeBob SolitairePants get major updates this month. Wylde Flowers also gets a big overhaul to its farming mechanics.