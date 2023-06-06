Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Apple announced today which games are coming to its Arcade gaming platform in the month of June. The biggest addition is original title Jet Dragon, while other App Store titles join throughout the month, including sports titles, a classic trivia game and a puzzle game. Apple also announced that one of the Arcade titles won a Design Award at this year’s WWDC event.

The only original title to join the service this month is the aforementioned Jet Dragon, a dragon racing adventure game. It joins Arcade on June 16. The first games to join Arcade in June is App Store title Bold Moves+, a Match-3/word puzzle title that joins on June 9. They’re the first games to join Arcade since Apple released its glut of titles at the beginning of May.

The rest of the games coming to Arcade in June are more App Store titles. On June 23, Retro Bowl+ and Retro Goal+, both from New Star Games, join the growing list of sports-based games on Arcade. The final game of the month, joining on June 30, is Millionaire Trivia: TV Game+. As the title suggests, it emulates several trivia TV series, having help features like asking the audience and a built-in leaderboard.

In addition to this month’s games, Apple also announced that at least one Apple Arcade game was among the winners of its 2023 Design Awards. Stitch, which launched late last year, was Apple’s choice for best game in the inclusivity category. Apple Arcade didn’t have a large part of this year’s WWDC announcements, but Apple did reveal that its Vision Pro headset is compatible with Arcade titles. This means that users who purchase the $3500 wearable will be able to play Arcade’s 100+ games on the mixed reality screens.