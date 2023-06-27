Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Apple announced today which games are coming to its Arcade subscription service. July promises to be a particularly rich month for Apple’s gamers, as Arcade users are getting classic titles Stardew Valley and Slay the Spire. They’re also getting a new cozy game called Hello Kitty Island Adventure. The service adds titles every Friday, along with several updates to existing games.

There are two new titles coming to Apple Arcade in July. These are Ridiculous Fishing EX and the aforementioned Hello Kitty Island Adventure. Ridiculous Fishing EX is a remaster of the Ridiculous Fishing title from Dutch indie developer Vlambeer. It launches on Arcade on July 14. Hello Kitty Island Adventure is a life sim title — which looks rather similar to Animal Crossing New Horizons — starring the cutesy critters of Hello Kitty. It can be played alone or in co-op, and it launches on Arcade on July 28.

The first non-newish games coming to Apple Arcade on July 7 are Slay the Spire+ and Lego Duplo World+. Slay the Spire is a classic roguelike deck-building title which was released in 2017 in early access. It’s since launched on several other platforms, including iOS. Lego Duplo World is a child-friendly educational game featuring Lego-based minigames.

The other major addition is Stardew Valley, a farm sim that doesn’t need an introduction. The version on Apple Arcade includes all of the recent content updates (which, for those of you who aren’t familiar, includes the addition of a whole tropical island). While it’s been released for most platforms already, including iOS, it’s joining Arcade for the first time.