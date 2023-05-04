Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Apple announced today that it is adding 20 new titles to its Apple Arcade subscription service in May. Among the titles are four new games and several older titles in the list, all of which subscribers can play starting today. The new titles TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, What the Car? and Cityscapes: Sim Builder are only available on Apple Arcade.

Of the new games, TMNT Splintered Fate is a co-op roguelike from Paramount Global that follows the turtles as they attempt to find the missing Master Splinter. Disney SpellStruck is a word game from Artist Arcade developed with David Bettner, co-creator of Words with Friends. What the Car? is a comedy racing game from Triband, the developer of What the Golf? The last title, Cityscapes: Sim Builder, is a city builder from Magic Fuel Games where players must focus on sustainability.

The classic titles joining Apple Arcade are:

Chess Universe+

Disney Coloring World+

Disney Getaway Blast+

Farming Simulator 20+

Getting Over It+

Hill Climb Racing+

Iron Marines+

Kingdom Two Crowns+

Playdead’s LIMBO+

My Town Home – Family Games+

Octodad: Dadliest Catch+

PPKP+

Snake.io+

Temple Run+

Time Locker+

Very Little Nightmares+

This is one of the biggest additions of games to Apple Arcade since the service began. The trade-off is that, unlike previous months, all of the games are coming at the beginning of May. At the moment, Apple has not announced plans to add more titles to the service for the rest of the month. In previous months, it has drip-fed Arcade titles every week, along with in-app events and updates.