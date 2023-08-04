Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Apple announced this week which games are coming to its Arcade subscription service in August, and the new games span multiple genres, though the most interesting is probably Samba de Amigo: Party To-Go, which appears to be a supplement to the upcoming Switch sequel, Party Central. The games are also breaking with their tradition of one launching every Friday.

The first game that launches on the service on August 8 is Nekograms+, a cat-based puzzler has 120 levels. The second on August 18 is Kingdoms: Merge & Build. Like the title suggests, it’s another entry in the merge mechanic mobile genre, where players combine multiples of a similar item to upgrade them to different items.

The third new game is finity., an indie 2D puzzler that offers similar vibes to Tetris or match-3 games, which launches on August 25. The final game of the month is the aforementioned Samba de Amigo: Party To-Go, which launches on August 29, the same day as Party Central. The Arcade version has three exclusive songs with plans to add more post-launch.

In addition to the games added to the service, it appears at least at least one is leaving. Capcom announced on Twitter that Shinsekai: Into the Depths, an Arcade launch title, is leaving the service this month. It’ll no longer be available to download starting on August 15, and won’t be playable after August 29. The game is still currently available on Switch. Also, a SteamDB listing suggests Apple Arcade-exclusive JRPG Fantasian might be coming to Steam in the future.