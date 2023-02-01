Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Apple announced the mobile titles that are coming to its Arcade subscription service in February. The upcoming games on the slate include fantasy physics puzzler Castle Crumble and farming sim Farmside. The former is the first title, launching on February 3, while rest will be staggered out on the rest of the Fridays throughout the month.

Castle Crumble is developed by Orbital Knight, the developer behind other mobile titles Spire Blast and Star Horizon. It’s followed the next week by Riptide GP: Renegade+, a hydro jet racing game with both a single-player career and 8-player online matches. This isn’t developer Vector Unit’s first dabble in hydro jet games, as its first game was the Xbox Live Arcade title Hydro Thunder Hurricane. It’s also released the Beach Buggy Racing titles.

The next game is Farmside, Apple Arcade’s answer to the multiple Farmville offshoots that have proliferated in mobile gaming almost as long as it’s existed. It’s the first game developed by Team17 USA since it acquired the indie publisher The Label in 2022, which it did with the express purpose of boosting its mobile gaming profile. Farmside launches on Arcade on February 17.

The final game, which launches on February 24, is Lifeline+. This is the first game in developer 3 Minute Games’ text-based adventure series, which follows protagonist Taylor as they attempt to survive a landing on a remote moon. While none of the games this month have quite the pedigree of January’s Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On, they present a diverse array of genres and developers.