Shortly on the heels of The Game Awards revealing the finalists for its 2023 ceremony, Apple has revealed the nominees for its own 2023 App Store Awards. Apple honors both apps and games with these awards, including games across the company’s various platforms.

Even for those who don’t play mobile games, some nominees might be familiar. Cult favorite Vampire Survivors debuted on iOS, as did Hoyoverse’s Honkai Star Rail. 2022 titles ELEX II and Return to Monkey Island also launched on Mac this year. Bugsnax makes the list of Apple TV apps, while 2021’s best cozy game, Unpacking, is on the list of games with cultural impact.

While there isn’t much crossover between the games in The Game Awards’ list and the App Store finalists, there are a few stand-out exceptions. Notably, Lies of P is nominated for Mac Game of the Year with Apple, as well as Best RPG and Art Direction at The Game Awards. Hello Kitty Island Adventure was also nominated for TGA’s Best Mobile Game and Apple Arcade Game of the Year at the App Store Awards.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

iPhone App of the Year

AllTrails

Duolingo

Flighty

iPhone Game of the Year

Afterplace

Honkai: Star Rail

Vampire Survivors

iPad App of the Year

Concepts

DaVinci Resolve

Prêt-à-Makeup

iPad Game of the Year

Eggy Party

Lost in Play

Pocket City 2

Mac App of the Year

Linearity Curve

Photomator

Portal

Mac Game of the Year

ELEX II

Lies of P

Return to Monkey Island

Apple Watch App of the Year

Planny

SmartGym

Tide Guide

Apple TV App of the Year

Bugsnax

FitOn

MUBI

Apple Arcade Game of the Year

Cityscapes

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

stitch.

Cultural Impact Finalists

balance

Copilot

Endling

Finding Hannah

How to Say Goodbye

Pok Pok

Proloquo

Rebel Girls

Too Good to Go

Unpacking