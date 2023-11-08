GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now

Digital marketing firm AppsFlyer has acquired DevtoDev, a comprehensive data analytics solution tailored for game and app developers.

This strategic move strengthens AppsFlyer’s core offerings in marketing measurement, attribution and data analytics. And it marks a significant milestone in the development of the new AppsFlyer Privacy Cloud Marketplace.

AppsFlyer also said it amplifies its ability to cater to the evolving requirements of modern gaming and digital businesses, presenting a natural extension of the AppsFlyer for games suite of products and resources for gaming companies.

Founded in 2014, DevtoDev has been instrumental in assisting developers in analyzing their games and apps, providing data-driven insights for optimizing user retention, enhancing conversions, and crafting personalized user experiences. I like their name, which they spell as “devtodev.”

“Our vision at DevtoDev has always been to empower gaming and app developers to make the best data-driven decisions,” said Dmitry Kravtsov, CEO of DevtoDev, in a statement. “By joining forces with AppsFlyer, we will provide developers the ability to leverage integrated data, AI, and insights to create powerful, captivating experiences that drive efficient business growth.”

DevtoDev does data analytics.

The amalgamation of AppsFlyer and DevtoDev technologies consolidates the entire customer data set into a robust measurement and data analytics platform, offering a diverse range of powerful tools, insights, and experiences to enrich the user lifecycle and expedite business growth.

Oren Kaniel, CEO of AppsFlyer, said in a statement, “DevtoDev’s technology, team, and expertise are a perfect match for AppsFlyer, creating a synergy that fuels not just business growth but a visionary approach to the future. This collaboration fosters a spirit of unity among marketing, product, and monetization teams, empowering them with a fully integrated data ecosystem.”

The ongoing digital transformation has elevated the complexity of marketing roles and underscored the importance of product-led growth in the gaming and apps sectors. As marketers increasingly focus on retention and customer lifetime value (LTV), the demand for advanced data analytics has surged.

Coupled with a growing emphasis on privacy measures and recent signal loss, the proliferation of data silos and inconsistencies has complicated the marketing decision-making process. The acquisition of devtodev will empower gaming and app developers to leverage comprehensive, unified data analytics and actionable insights, thereby unlocking potent opportunities for efficient growth.

DevtoDev will be at the forefront of analytics solutions integrating into AppsFlyer’s Privacy Cloud Marketplace. The AppsFlyer Data Clean Room will serve as an open and interoperable platform, and DevtoDev’s integration underscores AppsFlyer’s commitment to a future where businesses can seamlessly integrate third-party services and AI models from various providers while ensuring data privacy and operational efficiency.

“Over the past two decades, cloud computing and SaaS have compelled companies to share their customers’ data with various entities,” Kaniel said. “Now, with the emergence of AI services and its appetite for vast amounts of data, we propose a paradigm shift: bringing these services or AI models to the data, instead of sending the data to the service. This boosts compliance, accelerates time-to-market, and eliminates the need for user data movement, copying, or sharing, ensuring utmost privacy and efficiency. Together with DevtoDev, we’re immensely proud to build the next generation of growth analytics and deliver privacy-first measurement products.”