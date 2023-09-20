We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here. At the event, we will also announce 25 top game startups as the 2024 Game Changers. Apply or nominate today!

A new Madden game has continued the series’ best-selling streak, according to industry-tracking firm Circana. That said, FromSoftware’s Armored Core VI: The Fires of Rubicon has also placed high on the list, and with considerably less lead time than Madden NFL 24. While the industry overall hasn’t greatly increased spending year-over-year, the hardware market has fluctuated in the last month.

August 2023 Dollar Sales, Millions August

2022 August

2023 Change Total Video Game Sales $4,082 $4,203 3% Video Game Content (Physical & Digital Full Game, DLC/MTX and Subscription consumer spending across Console, Cloud, Mobile*, Portable, PC and VR platforms) $3,564 $3,715 4% Video Game Hardware $376 $328 -13% Video Game Accessories $142 $159 12% *Mobile spending provided by Sensor Tower

“Video game hardware spending fell 13% when compared to a year ago, to $328 million,” said Mat Piscatella, Circana’s executive producer for games reports. “PlayStation 5 dollar sales fell by a single-digit percentage in the month when compared to a year ago, while both Switch and Xbox Series declined by a double-digit percentage.”

Hardware sales were down similarly last month — 19% to be specific — and it’s likely for similar reasons. The industry mitigated some of its supply chain issues last summer that were choking hardware sales, meaning that sales were up dramatically. Accessories sales, on the other hand, have risen, with the PlayStation DualSense being the biggest seller and the PlayStation VR2 also ranking in the top 8.

Year-to-Date 2023 Dollar Sales, Millions YTD End

Aug 2022 YTD End

Aug 2023 Change Total Video Game Sales $34,359 $34,885 2% Video Game Content (Physical & Digital Full Game, DLC/MTX and Subscription consumer spending across Console, Cloud, Mobile*, Portable, PC and VR platforms) $30,086 $30,231 0% Video Game Hardware $2,869 $3,247 13% Video Game Accessories $1,404 $1,407 0% *Mobile spending provided by Sensor Tower

“PlayStation 5 continued to lead the 2023 hardware market across both units and dollars. Year-to-date hardware spending was 13% higher when compared to the same period in 2022, at $3.2 billion,” continued Piscatella. “Accessories spending in Aug grew by 12% vs YA, to $159M. 7 of the top 8 best-selling accessories of August in dollar sales were PlayStation DualSense gamepads, with PlayStation VR2 ranking as the only non-DualSense gamepad appearing among the top 8.”

Circana August 2023: Top 20 best-selling games in the U.S.

Rank Last

Month

Rank Title Publisher 1 NEW Madden NFL 24 Electronic Arts 2 NEW Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Bandai Namco Entertainment 3 1 Remnant II Multiple Video Game Manufacturers 4 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Activision Blizzard (Corp) 5 4 Hogwarts Legacy Warner Bros. Games 6 7 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom* Nintendo 7 2 Diablo IV Activision Blizzard (Corp) 8 10 MLB: The Show^ Multiple Video Game Manufacturers 9 14 Minecraft Multiple Video Game Manufacturers 10 12 Mario Kart 8* Nintendo 11 6 Pikmin 4* Nintendo 12 11 Star Wars: Jedi: Survivor Electronic Arts 13 8 Street Fighter 6 Capcom USA 14 9 Elden Ring Bandai Namco Entertainment 15 15 FIFA 23 Electronic Arts 16 27 God of War: Ragnarok Sony (Corp) 17 5 Final Fantasy XVI Square Enix Inc (Corp) 18 35 Gran Turismo 7 Sony (Corp) 19 17 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Sony (Corp) 20 21 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege Ubisoft *Digital sales not included. ^Xbox & Switch digital sales not included.

A Madden title taking the top spot for its release month is no surprise — it’s the 24th year in a row that the Madden NFL series has done this. As noted above, Armored Core VI made it to second place despite only having one day of sales (including pre-orders) to report.

God of War Ragnarök likely got a bump up the list thanks to a recent sale of PS5s that come with the game bundled. It could also have been bolstered by rumors that a DLC is in development. Similarly, Gran Turismo 7 likely also jumped into the Top 20 thanks to a boost from the launch of the Gran Turismo film.

Where is Baldur’s Gate 3?

There were several August releases that didn’t make it onto the bestseller list. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, Stray Gods and Immortals of Aveum were released during the reporting period but didn’t break the Top 20. Immortals, at least, is reported to have seen poor sales that may have led to layoffs at developer Ascendant Studios.

One of August’s most-discussed releases was Larian Studio’s RPG Baldur’s Gate 3. However, despite the game’s positive reviews and audience feedback, it’s not on the Circana chart. According to Piscatella, this is because Larian Studios is not a member of Circana’s reporting panel. However, he noted that it “would have been right up there” and that it “helped drive 132% growth in digital premium download spending in the PC, Cloud, and non-Console VR content segment.”

Circana August 2023: Best-selling games of the year so far

Rank Last

Month

Rank Title Publisher 1 1 Hogwarts Legacy Warner Bros. Games 2 2 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom* Nintendo 3 3 Diablo IV Activision Blizzard (Corp) 4 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Activision Blizzard (Corp) 5 5 Star Wars: Jedi: Survivor Electronic Arts 6 NEW Madden NFL 24 Electronic Arts 7 6 Resident Evil 4 (2023) Capcom USA 8 7 MLB: The Show^ Multiple Video Game Manufacturers 9 8 Dead Island 2 Plaion 10 9 Final Fantasy XVI Square Enix Inc (Corp) 11 10 Street Fighter 6 Capcom USA 12 11 FIFA 23 Electronic Arts 13 18 Remnant II Multiple Video Game Manufacturers 14 12 Dead Space (2023) Electronic Arts 15 13 Elden Ring Bandai Namco Entertainment 16 14 Madden NFL 23 Electronic Arts 17 15 Mario Kart 8* Nintendo 18 16 Minecraft Multiple Video Game Manufacturers 19 17 The Last of Us: Part I Sony (Corp) 20 NEW Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Bandai Namco Entertainment *Digital sales not included. ^Xbox & Switch digital sales not included.

The year-to-date charts see the addition of both Madden NFL 24 and Armored Core VI. As with the August charts, Armored Core VI is on the list despite being only one day into the reporting period, so its debuting at 20th place is not a surprise. Last month’s Remnant II, which similarly launched only four days before the end of the July reporting period, debuted at 18th and has moved up to 13th in the time since. It’s the only game that has moved up the list.