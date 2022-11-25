Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Milla Jovovich have teamed up for a marketing campaign with Wargaming‘s World of Tanks.

This December, the Hollywood heavyweights will guide players in missions across the World of Tanks franchise’s Holiday Ops campaigns. Ahnold is a big gun since he helped get the mobile game Mobile Strike off the ground for Machine Zone in 2017 in a Super Bowl ad.

The aim is to drum up support for World of Tanks, World of Tanks Blitz, and World of Tanks Modern Armor across the PC, mobile and console. This is one of the first bigger projects we’ve seen from Wargaming since it had the difficult task of extricating itself from Russia in the wake of the Ukraine war.

“I have played the hero in video game-based movies, but this is the first time ever I, myself, have had been put into an actual game, and I am ready for action,” Jovovich, in a statement. “Another first for me is that I am costarring with the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger. With him at my side, we will be guiding players to a magical Holiday Village and handing out special gifts to the players in World of Tanks.”

In the Holiday Ops cinematic trailer, Schwarzenegger and Jovovich undertake the most important mission

yet – to save the holidays for Arthur and his son Mikey. They will take a magical Holiday Express

train that will take them to the heart of the Holiday Village, in World of Tanks.

“Last year I had an incredible experience with World of Tanks and when I was asked to return, I immediately replied ‘I´ll be back,'” said Schwarzenegger, in a statement. “I knew this year’s event was really going to be special and I was right. I am honored to star alongside the amazing Milla Jovovich, in our first time working together. The Holiday Ops rewards and challenges are even better this time, and I get to combine two of my favorite things; the holidays and tanks.”

Tankers will first encounter the duo in the garage, where they will assign challenges and quests. When players conquer these tasks, they will receive Arnie and Milla customization items like tank skins, themed emblems, inscriptions, decals, and commanders. Milla and Arnold’s voiceovers will be featured in World of Tanks PC and console.

Christopher Chung, World of Tanks Franchise Director, said it’s an honor to have the stars gracing the screens together for the first time in history, in World of Tanks.

“Like many of our millions of players around the world, I have watched movies starring Arnie

and Milla separately, over the decades,” said Chung, in a statement. “It’s truly a dream come true to partner with both global stars in our first-ever franchise-wide holiday celebration. There will be something special for our players on whichever platform they enjoy World of Tanks.”

The holiday events begin on December 1 and run through January 9, 2023. Each game’s version has their own set of dates and holiday offerings, custom fit to for that platform’s gameplay.