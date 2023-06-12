Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

We got our first look at Assassin’s Creed: Nexus during today’s Ubisoft Forward.

This is a VR game that is coming to Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest 3 sometime this holiday. It will have players taking control of three assassins from the series past: Ezio (Assassin’s Creed II), Kassandra (Assassin’s Creed Odyssey) and Connor (Assassin’s Creed III).

Ubisoft also showed a first glimpse at Assassin’s Creed: Project Jade, the next open world entry in the series. The publisher also announced that this game will have a closed beta.