We got our first look at Assassin’s Creed: Nexus during today’s Ubisoft Forward.
This is a VR game that is coming to Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest 3 sometime this holiday. It will have players taking control of three assassins from the series past: Ezio (Assassin’s Creed II), Kassandra (Assassin’s Creed Odyssey) and Connor (Assassin’s Creed III).
Ubisoft also showed a first glimpse at Assassin’s Creed: Project Jade, the next open world entry in the series. The publisher also announced that this game will have a closed beta.
