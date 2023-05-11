Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

ASUS announced today that its ROG Ally portable gaming computer will go on sale starting on June 13. Preorders will begin today, May 11. The device will cost $700 in the U.S. £700 in the UK.

Nintendo helped to make portable, tablet-like gaming consoles popular with its Switch, and then Valve entered the market with its high-end Steam Deck. The ROG Ally, though more expensive than the top $649 Steam Deck SKU, boasts some impressive specs. It’ll also give players the ability to officially access games from outside of the Steam ecosystem on-the-go.

This includes Xbox Game Pass on PC. In fact, the ROG Ally will come with three months of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service.

Here are the machine’s full specs:

Model ROG Ally Operating System Windows 11 Home Processor AMD Ryzen™ Z1 Extreme Processor

CPU: Zen 4 architecture, 8-core /16-threads, 24MB total cache ,up to 5.10Ghz boost

GPU: 12 RDNA3 CUs, up to 2.7GHz, 8.6 TFLOP, default 4GB RAM capacity

APU Power: 9-30W Display 7-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 IPS-level glossy display 500 nits peak brightness sRGB:100% Gorilla® Glass Victus™ Gorilla® Glass DXC Touch Screen (10-point multi-touch) Refresh Rate:120Hz Response Time:7ms Support Dolby Vision HDR AMD FreeSync™ Premium Memory 16GB LPDDR5 on board (6400MT/s dual channel) Storage 512GB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ M.2 SSD (2230) I/O Ports 1 x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack 1 x ROG XG Mobile Interface and USB Type-C combo port (with USB 3.2 Gen2, supports DisplayPort™ 1.4) 1 x UHS-II microSD card reader (supports SD, SDXC and SDHC) Control and Input Gamepad controls: A B X Y buttons

D-pad

L & R Hall Effect analog triggers

L & R bumpers

View button

Menu button

Command Center button

Armoury Crate button2 x assignable grip buttons

Thumbsticks: 2 x full-size analog sticks with capacitive touch

Haptics: HD haptics

Gyro: 6-Axis IMU Audio AI noise-canceling technology Dolby Atmos Hi-Res certification Built-in array microphone 2-speaker system with Smart Amplifier Technology Network and Communication Triple band Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) 2 x 2Bluetooth 5.21 Battery 40WHrs Power Supply 65W USB Type-C PD 3.0 power supply Adapter: 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal AURA SYNC Yes Weight ~608g (1.34 lbs) Dimensions (W x D x H) 28.0 x 11.1 x 2.12 ~ 3.24 cm (11.02″ x 4.37″ x 0.83″ ~ 1.27″) Xbox Game Pass 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate included2 Security Built-in Fingerprint Sensor

Microsoft Pluton security processor