Atari and Arvore have teamed up to make Pixel Ripped 1978, a nostalgic virtual reality game for a variety of platforms.

The game is the third installment in the popular series from VR developer Arvore. Announced at GDC 2023, Pixel Ripped 1978 is a nostalgia-inducing experience showcasing the era of Atari gaming using innovative immersive technology.

Pixel Ripped 1978 launches on PC, PS VR2, Meta Quest 2, and PlayStation 5 this summer.

In Pixel Ripped 1978, players will experience the blossoming video game industry during the golden age of home entertainment. Through the eyes of the game’s protagonist, Bug, players will travel between dimensions as they play games within games; a multi-layered adventure full of retro classics, unreleased gems, and undiscovered easter eggs.

“Pixel Ripped 1978 is an exciting blend of old and new, presented with the latest advancements in VR technology, it ushers in something totally new for Atari,” said Atari CEO Wade Rosen, in a statement. “Working with such an experienced VR studio as Arvore has been a joy, and we’re confident that Pixel Ripped 1978 will be appreciated by the fans of Pixel Ripped and introduce the franchise to the broader Atari community.”

Enemies in Pixel Ripped 1978.

The collaboration with Atari means even more retro gaming goodness, as players will even be able to explore the old Atari headquarters in Sunnyvale, California.

The companies say it will ooze classic arcade charm and boast innovative mechanics sure to delight VR enthusiasts. Pixel Ripped 1978 calls back to the very genesis of gaming — a rich, colorful history where Atari takes center stage as the company that would ignite a multi-billion dollar industry.

The library in Pixel Ripped 1978.

“We have always paid homage to our favorite games from the past in this series, but now in Pixel Ripped 1978, thanks to our partnership with Atari, we can actually reference the fantastic games and consoles from that era,” said Arvore CEO Ricardo Justus, in a statement. “I’m incredibly proud of what the team is creating and can’t wait to have fans and newcomers to the series alike be able to play it!”