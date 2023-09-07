We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here. At the event, we will also announce 25 top game startups as the 2024 Game Changers. Apply or nominate today!

ExoDexa Holdings has teamed up with Atari cofounder Nolan Bushnell to create a startup focused on education games.

The aim is to use games to shape the future of education and create a comprehensive video game platform that incorporates K-12 curricula, providing students with an engaging and effective way to learn.

Leah Hanes, CEO at Los Angeles-based ExoDexa, said in a statement, “After two weeks, we remember around 90% of the things we physically did compared to only 10% of the things we read. Even though we understand this to be true, students still aren’t being taught to experience the things they’re learning. We want to provide students with the opportunity to learn while actively engaged, at their own pace, while also having fun.”

It makes sense, as games are more like experiences than rote learning exercises.

Nolan Bushnell is chairman of ExoDera.

ExoDexa’s adaptive learning platform helps students fully comprehend a topic before progressing to a new unit or level. However, the game itself is designed to be an exciting adventure rather than a mere educational tool. Recognizing that children are sophisticated users, ExoDexa aims to create games that are both engaging and academically rigorous, the company said.

The company gained recognition as a finalist in the 2022 EdTech Awards for Games in the Learning/Simulation Solution category. Its flagship game is The Last Explorer.

“Games are the future of education,” said Bushnell, in a statement. “Students learn best when engaged and entertained, so why haven’t we applied this insight more to teaching? ExoDexa is working to do just that, bringing gamification and interactivity to learning and helping students feel empowered to redefine success.”

ExoDexa has recently expanded its team with the addition of Jon Kraft, former CEO of Pandora, and Kevin Caldwell, a former video game producer at Riot Games, EA, and Blizzard Entertainment. Bushnell and Hanes want to assemble a world-class team of experienced leaders to build the platform from the ground up.

ExoDera CEO Leah Hanes

“Nolan and Leah are building a coalition of leaders in the worlds of education, technology, business, and gaming to create equity and opportunity for all in a post-Covid, AI-challenged world. ExoDexa meets students where they are, and that can transform education,” said Elana Sigall, former deputy secretary of education for New York state, in a statement.

Bushnell and Hanes will release their book and education manifesto, “Shaping the Future of Education,” to the public on October 17.

Besides starting Atari, Bushnell has been involved in a lot of game startups in the past, and he’s the founder of Chuck E. Cheese.