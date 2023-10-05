Atari, the nostalgia-inducing game company, is set to release Berzerk: Recharged on the PC and consoles later this year.
The game is the latest installment in the nostalgia-driven Atari Recharged series. Berzerk: Recharged brings back the beloved Evil Otto, one of the first and most menacing video game villains of all time, or so Atari says.
Berzerk: Recharged pays homage to the original Berzerk, a top-down multidirectional shooter that captivated gamers during the golden era of the 1980s. I can remember when this game first came out, and it took a bunch of my quarters.
Players must navigate through an electrified maze, battling hordes of armed robots. The standout character, Evil Otto, returns with updated graphics, enhanced twin-stick controls, and a new soundtrack composed by the talented Megan McDuffee.
Event
GamesBeat Next 2023
Join the GamesBeat community in San Francisco this October 24-25. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry on latest developments and their take on the future of gaming.
The highlight of Berzerk: Recharged is the intense gameplay experience as players confront vocal robots within a deadly maze, Atari said. Known for being one of the earliest arcade games to feature speech synthesis, Berzerk: Recharged maintains the engaging dialogue.
Sinister and snarky, the robots relentlessly taunt players with phrases such as “kill the humanoid” and the mocking challenge, “Chicken, fight like a robot!” Players must endure these chilling remarks while fighting for their survival.
Key Features
Challenge accepted: Survive an endless maze of random rooms that progressively increase in difficulty as players advance. The robots’ color schemes change to reflect the escalating intensity.
Tough levels: Engage in 20 meticulously designed mazes, each presenting unique gameplay challenges and layouts to test players’ skills.
Pumped power-ups: Discover weapon modifiers such as spread-shot, big shot, and the classic railgun. Additionally, player modifiers such as speed boost, shield, and placeable mines provide tactical advantages against relentless enemies.
Co-Op and leaderboards: Join forces with a friend in classic co-op mode to double the firepower and overcome challenging situations. Track your progress on the public leaderboard and compete with players worldwide.
For players seeking a truly nostalgic experience, Atari offers Berzerk Enhanced Edition, a 2600 cartridge version of the classic game. Fully updated with diagonal firing and robot voice sampling, the cartridge will be released on November 17, alongside the new Atari 2600+, a faithful recreation of the first commercially successful home video game console.
Sneakybox, the digital development studio, collaborated with Atari in the creation of Berzerk: Recharged. With a team of over 50 developers, Sneakybox has worked on numerous projects and established partnerships with companies worldwide, including Atari, Untold Tales, Modus games, and Do-Games.
Berzerk: Recharged will be available on Windows PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Atari VCS later this year.
GamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. Discover our Briefings.