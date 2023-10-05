GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Atari, the nostalgia-inducing game company, is set to release Berzerk: Recharged on the PC and consoles later this year.

The game is the latest installment in the nostalgia-driven Atari Recharged series. Berzerk: Recharged brings back the beloved Evil Otto, one of the first and most menacing video game villains of all time, or so Atari says.

Berzerk: Recharged pays homage to the original Berzerk, a top-down multidirectional shooter that captivated gamers during the golden era of the 1980s. I can remember when this game first came out, and it took a bunch of my quarters.

Players must navigate through an electrified maze, battling hordes of armed robots. The standout character, Evil Otto, returns with updated graphics, enhanced twin-stick controls, and a new soundtrack composed by the talented Megan McDuffee.

Berzerk: Recharged has 20 levels.

The highlight of Berzerk: Recharged is the intense gameplay experience as players confront vocal robots within a deadly maze, Atari said. Known for being one of the earliest arcade games to feature speech synthesis, Berzerk: Recharged maintains the engaging dialogue.

Sinister and snarky, the robots relentlessly taunt players with phrases such as “kill the humanoid” and the mocking challenge, “Chicken, fight like a robot!” Players must endure these chilling remarks while fighting for their survival.

Key Features

I remember these evil robots from Berzerk.

Challenge accepted: Survive an endless maze of random rooms that progressively increase in difficulty as players advance. The robots’ color schemes change to reflect the escalating intensity.

Tough levels: Engage in 20 meticulously designed mazes, each presenting unique gameplay challenges and layouts to test players’ skills.

Pumped power-ups: Discover weapon modifiers such as spread-shot, big shot, and the classic railgun. Additionally, player modifiers such as speed boost, shield, and placeable mines provide tactical advantages against relentless enemies.

Co-Op and leaderboards: Join forces with a friend in classic co-op mode to double the firepower and overcome challenging situations. Track your progress on the public leaderboard and compete with players worldwide.

For players seeking a truly nostalgic experience, Atari offers Berzerk Enhanced Edition, a 2600 cartridge version of the classic game. Fully updated with diagonal firing and robot voice sampling, the cartridge will be released on November 17, alongside the new Atari 2600+, a faithful recreation of the first commercially successful home video game console.

Sneakybox, the digital development studio, collaborated with Atari in the creation of Berzerk: Recharged. With a team of over 50 developers, Sneakybox has worked on numerous projects and established partnerships with companies worldwide, including Atari, Untold Tales, Modus games, and Do-Games.

Berzerk: Recharged will be available on Windows PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Atari VCS later this year.