Xbox has revealed its Game Pass lineup for the next few weeks of February, including one of its biggest new releases: First-person shooter Atomic Heart. The rest of the games release through this week and the following one, and include Cities: Skylines and Shadow Warrior 3.

The first additions to Game Pass, launching on February 9, are football sim Madden NFL 23 and multiplayer gundam RPG SD Gundam Battle Alliance. The next addition comes on Valentine’s Day, when strategy title Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord launches on Game Pass, followed by Cities: Skylines — Remastered on February 15 and action game Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition on February 16.

The final Game Pass release on the slate is the aforementioned Atomic Heart. It’s also the only launch title in this collection of releases. This action FPS takes place in a 1930s-era Soviet Union, and the player is a spec ops officer sent to contain an unstable science facility with malfunctioning robots and other horrors. They must improvise and upgrade their weapons to adapt to the changing environments. It launches on Game Pass (and everywhere else) on February 21.

Our sacrifice of other games on Game Pass includes the preview of Besiege, as well as Infernax, Recompile, Skul: The Hero Slayer and The Last Kids on Earth. CrossfireX is also on the chopping block, and out of all the games, it’s the least likely to return. The game is due to shut down in May.