Consumer spending on video games reached $4.1 billion in August. According to industry-tracking firm The NPD Group, spending is comparable to 2020 levels, and hardware sales are also on the rise. As for games, Madden 23 and Saints Row have both topped the charts in their debut month, while Marvel’s Spider-Man has gotten a boost thanks to its PC launch.

August 2022 Dollar Sales, MillionsAugust 2021August 2022Change
Total Video Game Sales$4,307$4,104-5%
Video Game Content (Physical & Digital Full Game, DLC/MTX and Subscription consumer spending across Console, Cloud, Mobile*, Portable, PC and VR) platforms)$3,812$3,591-6%
Video Game Hardware$329$37514%
Video Game Accessories$167$138-18%
*Mobile spending provided by Sensor Tower

“August 2022 consumer spending across video game hardware, content and accessories declined 5% when compared to a year ago, to $4.10 billion,” said NPD analyst Mat Piscatella. “This total is slightly higher than the $4.07 billion total reached during the August 2020 tracking period.”

While 2022 continues to be a less spendy year than 2021, figures are comparable to spending in 2020. In fact, it’s slightly higher. It’s not good, by any metric: Most sales are down, including mobile sales. Hardware sales, on the other hand, have gone up by 14%. This is likely because of improved console availability.

Year-to-Date 2022 Dollar Sales, MillionsYTD 2021YTD 2022Change
Total Video Game Sales$38,196$34,601-9%
Video Game Content (Physical & Digital Full Game, DLC/MTX and Subscription consumer spending across Console, Cloud, Mobile*, Portable, PC and VR) platforms)$33,592$30,353-10%
Video Game Hardware$2,997$2,869-4%
Video Game Accessories$1,607$1,379-14%
*Mobile spending provided by Sensor Tower

Piscatella added: “Year-to-date spending through August 2022 totaled $34.6 billion, a 9% drop when compared to the same period in 2021, but 3% higher than the $33.5 billion achieved during the 2020 comparable period.”

August 2022 NPD: Top 20 best-selling games of the month in the U.S.

NPD tracks physical sales at retailers, but it also gets digital data directly from publishers. Not every company participates. For example, Nintendo doesn’t share its first-party sales, and Activision Blizzard does not provide its Battle.net sales.

These charts are sorted by dollar sales — not number of units sold. And this is for full-game sales and does not include in-game spending.

RankLast
Month
Rank		All PlatformsPublisher
1NEWMadden NFL 23Electronic Arts
2NEWSaints Row (2022)Plaion
384Marvel’s Spider-ManSony (Corp)
42Elden RingBandai Namco Entertainment
51MultiVersus#Warner Bros. Interactive
67Mario Kart 8*Nintendo
79MinecraftMultiple Video Game Manufacturers
83LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker SagaWarner Bros. Interactive
96MLB: The Show 22^Multiple Video Game Manufacturers
104Xenoblade Chronicles 3*Nintendo
118Digimon SurviveBandai Namco Entertainment
1228Horizon II: Forbidden WestSony (Corp)
135Call of Duty: VanguardActivision Blizzard (Corp)
1418Far Cry 6Ubisoft
15NEWSoul Hackers 2Atlus
1612Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*Nintendo
1731Gran Turismo 7Sony (Corp)
1811Kirby and the Forgotten Land*Nintendo
1924The Elder Scrolls V: SkyrimMultiple Video Game Manufacturers
2015Pokémon Legends: Arceus*Nintendo
*Digital sales not included
^Xbox & Switch digital sales not included
#Founder’s Pack Edition sales only

The charts in August show the biggest shake-up in months. Elden Ring and LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga have been holding strong at the top of the charts since their respective releases, but now they’ve ceded the top to multiple games. One of those is the new Saints Row reboot, which is putting in a good showing on its debut month. Another new game that managed to chart is Soul Hackers 2, Atlus’s latest RPG.

In addition to the new games, several other older games have made a comeback on the charts in recent months. These include Skyrim and Gran Turismo 7. Horizon II: Forbidden West also made the charts, likely due to summer sales discounts. Last month’s new releases, including Digimon Survive, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and MultiVersus have managed to remain on the charts.

Madden NFL 23 comes in hot

The latest game in the Madden NFL series has snagged the top spot, to the surprise of no one. According to Piscatella, this is the 23rd consecutive year that a Madden NFL title topped the charts in its launch month. Madden NFL 22 is still charting on the best-selling games lists of the year, so it’s not a surprise its successor is also putting in a good showing. Chances are good this title will become a fixture on the charts for the rest of the year.

Marvel’s Spider-Man swings back with a PC launch

Another game that’s made a major comeback is Marvel’s Spider-Man — which went from 84th place to 3rd. There’s no mystery behind this: The game launched on Steam and the Epic Games Store in August. Piscatella also noted that it was August’s best-seller across Steam’s tracked titles.

August 2022 NPD: 20 best-selling games of 2022 so far

RankLast
Month
Rank		All PlatformsPublisher
11Elden RingBandai Namco Entertainment
22LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker SagaWarner Bros. Interactive
33Pokémon Legends: Arceus*Nintendo
44Horizon II: Forbidden WestSony (Corp)
5NEWMadden NFL 23Electronic Arts
65MLB: The Show 22^Multiple Video Game Manufacturers
76Call of Duty: VanguardActivision Blizzard (Corp)
87Gran Turismo 7Sony (Corp)
98Kirby and the Forgotten Land*Nintendo
109Mario Kart 8*Nintendo
1111MinecraftMultiple Video Game Manufacturers
1210Madden NFL 22Electronic Arts
1312Nintendo Switch Sports*Nintendo
1413FIFA 22Electronic Arts
1514Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles MoralesSony (Corp)
1616Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*Nintendo
1715Monster Hunter: RiseCapcom USA
1817Animal Crossing: New Horizons*Nintendo
1918Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold WarActivision Blizzard (Corp)
2019Mario Party Superstars*Nintendo
*Digital sales not included
^Xbox & Switch digital sales not included

August 2022 NPD: Top 10 best-selling games of the last 12 months

RankLast
Month
Rank		All PlatformsPublisher
11Elden RingBandai Namco Entertainment
22Call of Duty: VanguardActivision Blizzard (Corp)
33Madden NFL 22Electronic Arts
45LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker SagaWarner Bros. Interactive
54Pokémon: Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl*Nintnedo
66Battlefield 2042Electronic Arts
78Far Cry 6Ubisoft
87FIFA 22Electronic Arts
99Pokémon Legends: Arceus*Nintendo
1010Horizon II: Forbidden WestSony (Corp)
*Digital sales not included

August 2022 NPD: Top 10 best-selling Nintendo-platform games in the U.S.

RankLast
Month
Rank		Nintendo PlatformsPublisher
12Mario Kart 8*Nintendo
21Xenoblade Chronicles 3*Nintendo
34Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*Nintendo
43Kirby and the Forgotten Land*Nintendo
56Pokemon Legends: Arceus*Nintendo
65Animal Crossing: New Horizons*Nintendo
77Nintendo Switch Sports*Nintendo
89Digimon SurviveBandai Namco Entertainment
914The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*Nintendo
1012Minecraft*Nintendo
*Digital sales not included

August 2022 NPD: Top 10 best-selling PlayStation-platform games in the U.S.

RankLast
Month
Rank		PlayStation PlatformPublisher
1NEWMadden NFL 23Electronic Arts
2NEWSaints Row (2022)Plaion
36Horizon II: Forbidden WestSony (Corp)
42MLB: The Show 22Sony (Corp)
58Gran Turismo 7Sony (Corp)
61Elden RingBandai Namco Entertainment
710Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles MoralesSony (Corp)
85MinecraftMicrosoft (Corp)
94Call of Duty: VanguardActivision Blizzard (Corp)
10NEWSoul Hackers 2Atlus
*Digital sales not included

August 2022 NPD: Top 10 best-selling Xbox-platform games in the U.S.

RankLast
Month
Rank		Xbox PlatformsPublisher
1NEWMadden NFL 23Electronic Arts
2NEWSaints Row (2022)Plaion
311Far Cry 6Ubisoft
42Elden RingBandai Namco Entertainment
51Multiversus#Warner Bros. Interactive
63Call of Duty: VanguardActivision Blizzard (Corp)
78Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold WarActivision Blizzard (Corp)
810Forza Horizon 5Microsoft (Corp)
97Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)Activision Blizzard (Corp)
105LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker SagaWarner Bros. Interactive
*Digital sales not included
#Founder’s Pack Edition sales only

