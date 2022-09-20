Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Consumer spending on video games reached $4.1 billion in August. According to industry-tracking firm The NPD Group, spending is comparable to 2020 levels, and hardware sales are also on the rise. As for games, Madden 23 and Saints Row have both topped the charts in their debut month, while Marvel’s Spider-Man has gotten a boost thanks to its PC launch.

August 2022 Dollar Sales, Millions August 2021 August 2022 Change Total Video Game Sales $4,307 $4,104 -5% Video Game Content (Physical & Digital Full Game, DLC/MTX and Subscription consumer spending across Console, Cloud, Mobile*, Portable, PC and VR) platforms) $3,812 $3,591 -6% Video Game Hardware $329 $375 14% Video Game Accessories $167 $138 -18% *Mobile spending provided by Sensor Tower

“August 2022 consumer spending across video game hardware, content and accessories declined 5% when compared to a year ago, to $4.10 billion,” said NPD analyst Mat Piscatella. “This total is slightly higher than the $4.07 billion total reached during the August 2020 tracking period.”

While 2022 continues to be a less spendy year than 2021, figures are comparable to spending in 2020. In fact, it’s slightly higher. It’s not good, by any metric: Most sales are down, including mobile sales. Hardware sales, on the other hand, have gone up by 14%. This is likely because of improved console availability.

Year-to-Date 2022 Dollar Sales, Millions YTD 2021 YTD 2022 Change Total Video Game Sales $38,196 $34,601 -9% Video Game Content (Physical & Digital Full Game, DLC/MTX and Subscription consumer spending across Console, Cloud, Mobile*, Portable, PC and VR) platforms) $33,592 $30,353 -10% Video Game Hardware $2,997 $2,869 -4% Video Game Accessories $1,607 $1,379 -14% *Mobile spending provided by Sensor Tower

Piscatella added: “Year-to-date spending through August 2022 totaled $34.6 billion, a 9% drop when compared to the same period in 2021, but 3% higher than the $33.5 billion achieved during the 2020 comparable period.”

August 2022 NPD: Top 20 best-selling games of the month in the U.S.

NPD tracks physical sales at retailers, but it also gets digital data directly from publishers. Not every company participates. For example, Nintendo doesn’t share its first-party sales, and Activision Blizzard does not provide its Battle.net sales.

These charts are sorted by dollar sales — not number of units sold. And this is for full-game sales and does not include in-game spending.

Rank Last

Month

Rank All Platforms Publisher 1 NEW Madden NFL 23 Electronic Arts 2 NEW Saints Row (2022) Plaion 3 84 Marvel’s Spider-Man Sony (Corp) 4 2 Elden Ring Bandai Namco Entertainment 5 1 MultiVersus# Warner Bros. Interactive 6 7 Mario Kart 8* Nintendo 7 9 Minecraft Multiple Video Game Manufacturers 8 3 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Warner Bros. Interactive 9 6 MLB: The Show 22^ Multiple Video Game Manufacturers 10 4 Xenoblade Chronicles 3* Nintendo 11 8 Digimon Survive Bandai Namco Entertainment 12 28 Horizon II: Forbidden West Sony (Corp) 13 5 Call of Duty: Vanguard Activision Blizzard (Corp) 14 18 Far Cry 6 Ubisoft 15 NEW Soul Hackers 2 Atlus 16 12 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Nintendo 17 31 Gran Turismo 7 Sony (Corp) 18 11 Kirby and the Forgotten Land* Nintendo 19 24 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Multiple Video Game Manufacturers 20 15 Pokémon Legends: Arceus* Nintendo *Digital sales not included

^Xbox & Switch digital sales not included

#Founder’s Pack Edition sales only

The charts in August show the biggest shake-up in months. Elden Ring and LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga have been holding strong at the top of the charts since their respective releases, but now they’ve ceded the top to multiple games. One of those is the new Saints Row reboot, which is putting in a good showing on its debut month. Another new game that managed to chart is Soul Hackers 2, Atlus’s latest RPG.

In addition to the new games, several other older games have made a comeback on the charts in recent months. These include Skyrim and Gran Turismo 7. Horizon II: Forbidden West also made the charts, likely due to summer sales discounts. Last month’s new releases, including Digimon Survive, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and MultiVersus have managed to remain on the charts.

Madden NFL 23 comes in hot

The latest game in the Madden NFL series has snagged the top spot, to the surprise of no one. According to Piscatella, this is the 23rd consecutive year that a Madden NFL title topped the charts in its launch month. Madden NFL 22 is still charting on the best-selling games lists of the year, so it’s not a surprise its successor is also putting in a good showing. Chances are good this title will become a fixture on the charts for the rest of the year.

Marvel’s Spider-Man swings back with a PC launch

Another game that’s made a major comeback is Marvel’s Spider-Man — which went from 84th place to 3rd. There’s no mystery behind this: The game launched on Steam and the Epic Games Store in August. Piscatella also noted that it was August’s best-seller across Steam’s tracked titles.

August 2022 NPD: 20 best-selling games of 2022 so far

Rank Last

Month

Rank All Platforms Publisher 1 1 Elden Ring Bandai Namco Entertainment 2 2 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Warner Bros. Interactive 3 3 Pokémon Legends: Arceus* Nintendo 4 4 Horizon II: Forbidden West Sony (Corp) 5 NEW Madden NFL 23 Electronic Arts 6 5 MLB: The Show 22^ Multiple Video Game Manufacturers 7 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Activision Blizzard (Corp) 8 7 Gran Turismo 7 Sony (Corp) 9 8 Kirby and the Forgotten Land* Nintendo 10 9 Mario Kart 8* Nintendo 11 11 Minecraft Multiple Video Game Manufacturers 12 10 Madden NFL 22 Electronic Arts 13 12 Nintendo Switch Sports* Nintendo 14 13 FIFA 22 Electronic Arts 15 14 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Sony (Corp) 16 16 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Nintendo 17 15 Monster Hunter: Rise Capcom USA 18 17 Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Nintendo 19 18 Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War Activision Blizzard (Corp) 20 19 Mario Party Superstars* Nintendo *Digital sales not included

^Xbox & Switch digital sales not included

August 2022 NPD: Top 10 best-selling games of the last 12 months

Rank Last

Month

Rank All Platforms Publisher 1 1 Elden Ring Bandai Namco Entertainment 2 2 Call of Duty: Vanguard Activision Blizzard (Corp) 3 3 Madden NFL 22 Electronic Arts 4 5 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Warner Bros. Interactive 5 4 Pokémon: Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl* Nintnedo 6 6 Battlefield 2042 Electronic Arts 7 8 Far Cry 6 Ubisoft 8 7 FIFA 22 Electronic Arts 9 9 Pokémon Legends: Arceus* Nintendo 10 10 Horizon II: Forbidden West Sony (Corp) *Digital sales not included

August 2022 NPD: Top 10 best-selling Nintendo-platform games in the U.S.

Rank Last

Month

Rank Nintendo Platforms Publisher 1 2 Mario Kart 8* Nintendo 2 1 Xenoblade Chronicles 3* Nintendo 3 4 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Nintendo 4 3 Kirby and the Forgotten Land* Nintendo 5 6 Pokemon Legends: Arceus* Nintendo 6 5 Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Nintendo 7 7 Nintendo Switch Sports* Nintendo 8 9 Digimon Survive Bandai Namco Entertainment 9 14 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Nintendo 10 12 Minecraft* Nintendo *Digital sales not included

August 2022 NPD: Top 10 best-selling PlayStation-platform games in the U.S.

Rank Last

Month

Rank PlayStation Platform Publisher 1 NEW Madden NFL 23 Electronic Arts 2 NEW Saints Row (2022) Plaion 3 6 Horizon II: Forbidden West Sony (Corp) 4 2 MLB: The Show 22 Sony (Corp) 5 8 Gran Turismo 7 Sony (Corp) 6 1 Elden Ring Bandai Namco Entertainment 7 10 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Sony (Corp) 8 5 Minecraft Microsoft (Corp) 9 4 Call of Duty: Vanguard Activision Blizzard (Corp) 10 NEW Soul Hackers 2 Atlus *Digital sales not included

August 2022 NPD: Top 10 best-selling Xbox-platform games in the U.S.

Rank Last

Month

Rank Xbox Platforms Publisher 1 NEW Madden NFL 23 Electronic Arts 2 NEW Saints Row (2022) Plaion 3 11 Far Cry 6 Ubisoft 4 2 Elden Ring Bandai Namco Entertainment 5 1 Multiversus# Warner Bros. Interactive 6 3 Call of Duty: Vanguard Activision Blizzard (Corp) 7 8 Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War Activision Blizzard (Corp) 8 10 Forza Horizon 5 Microsoft (Corp) 9 7 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) Activision Blizzard (Corp) 10 5 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Warner Bros. Interactive *Digital sales not included

#Founder’s Pack Edition sales only