GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now

Web3 studio Avalon Corp this week officially revealed its new metaverse-style MMO, Avalon. This game allows users to create their own worlds using the company’s tools, and then share them with others. The new platform is part of the company’s efforts to build an interoperable digital world, for which purpose it raised $14 million earlier this year.

The team behind Avalon is led by former EverQuest producer Jeffrey Butler and Sean Pinnock. According to the team, everything in Avalon is created by the players, with the intention that they can own their own in-game spaces while interacting with others’ creations. The game is built on the Unreal Engine, and the development team uses Didimo’s Popul8 character creation platform and Inworld AI’s character AI. Both can be used to create characters within the worlds of Avalon.

Butler, Avalon’s chief product officer, said in a statement, “We want to give AVALON players control over the way they play, where creating is just as rewarding as questing – something that I began planning for even as I worked on EverQuest. With the technology and tools we’re developing alongside our partners, we want to foster a community for our namesake game that is able to create their own content and benefit from it, and immerse themselves in content that others have made and shared.”

Pinnock added that the intention with Avalon is to create player-centric world. “I’ve always had a clear vision of a limitless online world where players are equipped with the tools to not only create whatever they can dream, but also share the experiences across multiple connected realities. All of us nerds share this dream of an MMO that blurs the lines between the virtual and the real… It’s too difficult for any one person or company to build, but we believe that by empowering our community alongside us, we can make something that fulfills the promise of the metaverse.”