Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.
Obsidian showed off Avowed during today’s Xbox Games Showcase. It also got a 2024 release window.
Avowed is a first-person RPG from a studio that has a lot of experience with the genre thanks to games like Fallout: New Vegas and The Outer Worlds.
The new trailer showed plenty of magic and combat. You can see it above.
GamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. Discover our Briefings.