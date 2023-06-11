Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Obsidian showed off Avowed during today’s Xbox Games Showcase. It also got a 2024 release window.

Avowed is a first-person RPG from a studio that has a lot of experience with the genre thanks to games like Fallout: New Vegas and The Outer Worlds.

The new trailer showed plenty of magic and combat. You can see it above.