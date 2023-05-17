Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Axie Infinity: Origins is now available on the Apple App Store in select markets. While publisher Sky Mavis is planning a global iOS launch, players in key LATAM and Asian markets, including Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, Venezuela, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam, will get access first.

The free-to-play card-based strategy battler allows players to join the Axie Infinity ecosystem without an upfront cost. Players can enjoy the game with free non-NFT starter Axies, improving accessibility and reducing onboarding friction.

Axie Infinity: Origin still operates on the company’s proprietary Ethereum-based Ronin blockchain. Players who own compatible NFTs will be able to use them in-game, even if they were purchased on other platforms.

However, players will still need to use the Android or desktop versions to access all of the game’s features. Players will earn token rewards, but they will not be visible in-app at release. Additionally, only Moonshard crafting recipes will be available in-app. Players must use either the desktop or Android APK version to craft recipes that use the SLP token.

Event GamesBeat Summit 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in Los Angeles this May 22-23. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry to share their updates on the latest developments.

Register Here

Axie Infinity: Origins launched on the Google Play Store in December 2022. This version also had to make compromises on blockchain functionality to be in compliance with Play Store policies. Sky Mavis has been beta testing the title on iOS since May 2022.

Interoperability on app stores and marketplace

Additionally Sky Mavis has announced the Mavis Market where users users can buy, sell and showcase NFTs powered by Ronin. Today, users can purchase select collectibles from third-party Ronin-based games or Dapps.

Recently, Sky Mavis upgraded Ronin to a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) model. The company also announced partnerships with five developers to create Ronin-based games. These studios are Directive Games, Tribes Studio, Bali Games, Bowled.io and SkyVu.

“Sky Mavis remains committed to our vision of a player-owner digital nation and is excited to work with app stores to open our ecosystem to a new generation of Lunacians,” shared Trung Nguyen, Sky Mavis CEO. “The launch of both Axie Origins on the app store and our very own Mavis Marketplace is an important step towards creating more accessible and dynamic web3 gaming experiences. We have exciting updates on the horizon, including the much-anticipated release of our merch store, and are thrilled to continue to provide our community with more ways to engage with the Axie Infinity brand.”

Adding Axie Infinity: Origins to iOS and launching its own marketplace builds on Sky Mavis’ mission to enhance ownership, interoperability and future cross-game integration.