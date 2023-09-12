We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here. At the event, we will also announce 25 top game startups as the 2024 Game Changers. Apply or nominate today!

Backbone has announced that its mobile gaming controllers with USB-C, which currently supports Android phones, is getting an update to support both Android and iPhone 15. This follows today’s Apple event, which revealed that the new phone will have a USB-C port as opposed to its proprietary Lightning port.

The new compatibility rolls out today as an update to the Backbone app for any controllers that have USB-C, including the Backbone One for Android and the Backbone Android PlayStation Edition. This means that all USB-C Backbones are universally compatible with USB-C phones once users install the update.

Apple announced during the event that the iPhone 15 Pro will natively support triple-A games like Resident Evil 4 Remake and Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The complexity of these games means that controller support will likely be important for potential players.

The Backbone is one of the better clip-on controllers for the iPhone, and the PlayStation edition — which is designed to work with PlayStation’s Remote Play feature — resembles the soon-to-launch PlayStation Portal. Making the Backbone compatible with iPhone 15 Pros offers a new option for those playing triple-A titles said phones.