Baldur’s Gate 3, one of the most popular games of the year, has thus far only come out on PC. While developer Larian Studios announced its release for PS5 and Mac in September, it had not confirmed when the game was coming to Xbox. Now Larian has confirmed it’s reached a solution to the roadblock preventing the port, and the Xbox edition of the game should launch before the end of the year.

Larian CEO Swen Vincke said in a Twitter post that they’d reached a solution after speaking with Xbox’s Phil Spencer. “[We’ve] found a solution that allows us to bring Baldur’s Gate 3 to Xbox players this year still, something we’ve been working towards for quite some time.”

Vincke added that there would be a slight difference between versions of the game for Xbox consoles: “All improvements will be there, with split-screen coop on Series X. Series S will not feature split-screen coop, but will also include cross-save progression between Steam and Xbox Series.” Larian’s director of publishing, Michael Douse, confirmed in July that split-screen coop on Series S was one of the major problems for the platform.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has had one of the biggest releases of the year, getting into Steam’s top 10 list of games with most concurrent players within days of its release. Vincke didn’t confirm a specific release date for the Xbox launch. The game launches for PS5 and Mac on September 6.