Larian Studios announced at The Game Awards that its next game, Baldur’s Gate III, is launching in August next year. It has not given an exact date for the launch.

The new title follows the player character and several party members, all of whom are infected with mind flayer parasites and seeking their removal. The trailer revealed a previous character is making an appearance: Minsc, who appeared in both previous Baldur’s Gate titles.

BG3 has been in early access for quite some time, with a large chunk of the game currently playable. Larian has steadily added more content over time, including new playable races and classes, while reworking in-game mechanics and cinematics.