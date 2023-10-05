GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Electronic Arts announced that Battlefield 2042 Season 6: Dark Creations will debut on October 10 on the PC and consoles.

The latest update for Battlefield 2042 — from developers Dice and Ripple Effect Studios — will pit two sides against each other in a new map dubbed Redacted. It’s a long linear map where each side has to take ground in a hidden laboratory in the Outer Hebrides, Scotland.

Players have to find missing soldiers and uncover other secrets in the darkness while keeping their sanity, EA said. They find, as you can see in the trailer, a bunch of captured soldiers have been experimented upon and turned into zombie-like warriors.

I played the map in a demo event yesterday and it was mostly indoors. It focuses on close-quarters combat where both sides are investigating an “incident,” which has revealed the hidden tech-research facility performing classified experiments.

There are trees and some outdoor-like parts of the facility, but it’s covered by a dome and so it qualifies as the first map in the Battlefield franchise that offers no outdoor environment. I started out using a sniper rifle, but I quickly switched to an assault rifle while running through the tight corridors.

The devs said Redacted was inspired by fan-favorite maps from Battlefield’s past like Operation Locker (Battlefield 4) and Operation Metro (Battlefield 3). It’s all infantry.

New weapons and gear

It features new weapons like the VHX D3, a futuristic assault rifle optimized for portability and performance, making it a valuable asset for close and medium-range combat.

Then there is the L9CZ, a semi-automatic, highly accurate sidearm. And there’s a G428, a new DMR offering accuracy and substantial penetration power.

New gadgets include ammo and medical pouches which you can toss on the ground. You can support your squad by throwing them pouches that will let them replenish their ammo or health. It’s a valuable lifeline when you find death creeping on you and your team.

While it’s an indoor fight, there is a new vehicle: YUV-2 Pondhawk. It’s a dynamic two-person transport featuring flight capabilities that you can use to rush to objectives. But you can’t use it on Redacted.

Battle Pass & Battle Pass Ultimate Pack

You can play through 100 tiers in the Season 6 Battle Pass to unlock free and Premium content including new weapons, gadgets, cosmetics, XP boosters, and the new premium seasonal booster. All gameplay-affecting items in Battlefield 2042 are free and earnable for all players.

In Season 6, EA is introducing the Battle Pass Ultimate Pack, a new option for the Battle Pass that will allow you to progress through the pass faster with tier skips and will also grant you exclusive skins.

Here’s a breakdown of the various Battle Pass purchase options:

Free: Players can progress through the Battle Pass and unlock all gameplay-affecting items, including weapons, vehicles, and gadgets.

Premium: Players will be able to unlock all 100 tiers worth of rewards for the Battle Pass. Cost: 1000 BFC.

Fast Track Pass: Buying this track will give you access to all Premium tier as well as the ability to instantly unlock the first 20 tiers of the season. Cost: 2200 BFC.

Battle Pass Ultimate Pack: Buying the Ultimate Pack will instantly unlock the first 20 tiers of the season and an exclusive Epic character and weapon skin bundle. Cost: $19.99.

There will be a new seasonal event for Halloween. That will bring new rewards and a new mode to Battlefield 2042.

As for gameplay improvements dubbed “quality of life” enhancements, EA said it has aim assist improvements for console players to improve cross-play fairness. (That’s good for people like me who play on the PC with game controllers).

There are vehicle handling improvements, such as tweaked tank turning and vehicle speed; gravity adjustments for land vehicles in-air; and jet handling improvements.

There is also some recon balancing, so Rao’s hacking tool will no longer block firing on vehicles. It will now trigger all damage states on targeted vehicle. And a minor tweak for Rao’s hacking ability means that when a hacked enemy has been killed, information on all the soldiers nearby will be briefly revealed.

There are adjustments for the EMP grenade to match this new hacking behavior and adjustments for Casper’s Recon drone to match this new hacking behavior.