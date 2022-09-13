Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Nintendo revealed a new trailer for Bayonetta 3 at today’s Direct — or, to be more specific, after it. At seven minutes, the new trailer contains too much witchy magic to be contained in one Direct. It expands on the new abilities shown previously, and reveals a few more for both of the playable characters.

Bayonetta 3, which has been in development for what feels like forever, is set to launch on October 28. Previous trailers have shown some of the gameplay, but the new trailer gives a more extensive look at the options. While they weren’t present in the gameplay trailer, the teaser shown at the Direct implied that series characters Luka and Jeanne might also be playable.

One gameplay feature of note common to both characters was the Immortal Marionette. This accessory allows players to activate an auto-play mode of sorts, where the characters will do their combos with a single button. It’s a good option to make the game more accessible to players who might have difficulty with more intricate combos.

Ways of the witch

The trailer shows off Bayonetta’s new abilities, including her Masquerade moves and her new demonic summons. In her Masquerade form, Bayonetta takes on the aspect of one of her patron demons in order to deliver more powerful attacks. As one of her summons is the spider demon Phantasmaranae, this means she can turn into a giant spider. These forms can be used for movement too, as at one point she swings Spider-Man style across a gap.

Event GamesBeat Summit Next 2022 Join gaming leaders live this October 25-26 in San Francisco to examine the next big opportunities within the gaming industry. Register Here

Bayonetta can also summon her demon patrons to fight with the bigger enemies directly. We’ve seen some of them previously, but now we have a better idea of what they can do. They can not only battle alone, but can be summoned mid-combo to deliver finishing moves. This trailer also confirms that Bayonetta can be hurt while she’s summoning.

Suite for Viola

The other star of the trailer was secondary playable character Viola. From the looks of it, her gameplay will be slightly different from Bayonetta’s. She activates Witch Time by blocking strikes, rather than dodging them. Her only apparent weapons are her sword and magical darts. Her only infernal summons appears to be the demon bound to her sword, Cheshire.

When Viola summons Cheshire, she can no longer use Witch Time or her sword, but the big cat demon will be around to help keep enemies busy. Gameplay-wise, it makes me think of Nero and V both from Devil May Cry V. It’s a risky form of combat, but presumably will result in better combo scores.

Bayonetta and Viola will be facing off against man-made demons called homunculi in the latest title. Given the number of combat options available in the new game, pity those poor homunculi.