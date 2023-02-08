Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Nintendo revealed a new gameplay trailer for Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon at today’s Direct. The new footage gives players a better idea of what kind of game they’re getting, which is very different from others in the franchise. The new game features two controllable characters: Bayonetta (here referred to by her birth name, Cereza) and the demon cat Cheshire.

The new game won’t feature any of the series’ signature frenetic action and intricate combat. Instead, it’ll feature co-op between Cereza and Chesire. The latter does the actual fighting, while Cereza provides magical support. In addition, the two characters must work together to solve co-op puzzles.

As previously announced, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon launches on March 17.