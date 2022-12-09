Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.
In what is perhaps penance for making fans wait so long for Bayonetta 3, Nintendo revealed it’s making a new Bayonetta title. Called Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, it launches on Nintendo Switch on March 17.
Origins is a puzzle game, in stark contrast to the main series’ action gameplay. It follows the story of a very small Bayonetta, who goes by her birth name Cereza. She and her first demon partner, Cheshire, must understake a journey through a fae forest to rescue her mother, Rosa.
Bayonetta 3 launched in November after almost five years of waiting (since its first teaser trailer). Fairies played a role in the story, but Origins will expand on their relevance to Bayonetta’s world.
