In what is perhaps penance for making fans wait so long for Bayonetta 3, Nintendo revealed it’s making a new Bayonetta title. Called Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, it launches on Nintendo Switch on March 17.

Origins is a puzzle game, in stark contrast to the main series’ action gameplay. It follows the story of a very small Bayonetta, who goes by her birth name Cereza. She and her first demon partner, Cheshire, must understake a journey through a fae forest to rescue her mother, Rosa.

Bayonetta 3 launched in November after almost five years of waiting (since its first teaser trailer). Fairies played a role in the story, but Origins will expand on their relevance to Bayonetta’s world.