Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

In case you missed, GamesBeat’s Resident Evil 4 Remake review dropped today. The reason I bring that up now is because it ate up most of my week. It was a sacrifice I was willing to make, because I’ve been looking forward to that game. Nonetheless, I had my head in the sand for part of the week. I don’t think I’ve missed too much, but if nothing else, I have a new Bayonetta game to play.

Perhaps its the aforementioned myopia, but I feel that I’ve heard a lot this week about the Microsoft-Activision deal. I’ll be honest, I’m getting a bit tired of it. They’ve entered the haggling phase, and it’s just no longer fun to watch anymore. I don’t care who Microsoft is doing their song-and-dance for this week — the steps and lyrics are the same. In better news, we’ve got a release date on the long-awaited System Shock remake. Hopefully we’ll finally be able to play that soon.

I don’t even need to tell you what I’ll be playing over the weekend — I think the title gave it away. That said, I might also try out the Diablo IV beta (assuming, of course, that it doesn’t crash and that I can wait out the queues). Coral Island, which is swiftly becoming a comfort game, also received a new update that I will likely check out as well, if I have the time. There may not be a huge number of games out this week, but Bayonetta is more than enough for me.

One last thing: While I was writing this, I heard of the death of actor Lance Reddick. It’s a sad day to lose such a person, who lent his voice (and sometimes likeness) to the likes of Sylens, Commander Zavala and Martin Hatch from Quantum Break. Heck, I detested Quantum Break, but I enjoyed his presence in it. He also played a live-action variation on Albert Wesker in the recent Resident Evil Netflix show. His presence was incomparable, and I’ll miss him.

Event GamesBeat Summit 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in Los Angeles this May 22-23. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry to share their updates on the latest developments.

Register Here

What to play this week

What’s new:

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

WWE 2K23

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

The Wreck

New on subscription services:

Valheim (Xbox Game Pass)

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (Xbox Game Pass)

Lamentum (Xbox Games with Gold)

Disney Dreamlight Valley (GeForce Now)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure (GeForce Now)

Faraway 3: Arctic Escape (Prime Gaming)

Osmos+ (Apple Arcade)