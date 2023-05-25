Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Doctor Who is setting up shop in the metaverse. BBC Studios has teamed up with Reality+ to launch a collection of immersive experiences in The Sandbox metaverse.

In the world of The Sandbox, fans will be able to interact with immersive content from their favorite brands, including Top Gear and Doctor Who, and enjoy a BBC events space. Pundits have declared that the “metaverse is dead,” as an overhyped trend, but evidently, no one told Doctor Who.

The joint venture between BBC Studios and Reality+ marks the first time the BBC will have a home in the metaverse, following a handful of brand activation experiments with metaverse platforms. Part virtual real estate, part amusement park, The Sandbox fully embraces the idea of the metaverse as a continuous shared digital space, in which players and brands can build, own, and monetize their experiences on blockchain.

Nicki Sheard, president of brands & licensing at BBC Studios, said in a statement, “I’m delighted that BBC

Studios is partnering with Reality+ and The Sandbox on this exciting venture. While the metaverse is still in its infancy, it may shape how we consume and experience entertainment in the future and I’m looking forward to seeing how fans interact with our brands in this space. This project forms part of BBC Studios broader ambitious plans to grow our brands into new categories, with innovative technology and platforms forming an integral part of this.”

BBC Studios joins over 400 other entertainment brands who have entered The Sandbox to date, including Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, Gucci Vault, The Walking Dead, and Adidas.

Tony Pearce, cofounder of Reality+, said in a statement, “We’re excited to have extended our partnership

with BBC Studios, not only to help them push the boundaries of what’s possible in the metaverse, but for the opportunity to deliver exciting new experiences for the fans of these world-renowned TV shows. We’ve already achieved so much with digital trading card game Doctor Who: Worlds Apart, and now with a fantastic platform like The Sandbox, there’s much more to come.”

Sebastien Borget, COO at The Sandbox, added in a statement, “We’re proud that BBC Studios chose Reality+, a certified metaverse agency partner working on The Sandbox platform, to enter the metaverse with top global brands like Doctor Who and Top Gear. The BBC has a history of pioneering content that leverages the latest technology and putting it into mainstream households. We think this venture is an important step to bringing British culture and fans into virtual worlds.”

BBC Studios’ metaverse space in The Sandbox will launch later this year and further details will be released later.

Reality+ helps worldwide brands transition to Web3 with bespoke product, community and development strategies, backed by an award-winning technology platform. It has previously partnered with BBC Studios to develop the Doctor Who: Worlds Apart digital trading card game.