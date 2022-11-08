Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.
Beat Saber announced the latest addition to its musical library: The Weeknd. Ten of the artist’s tracks launch today on the Meta Quest platform and can be purchased either as a pack or individually.
As always with Beat Saber tracks, the developers built a custom environment for The Weeknd’s music. In addition to the music, Meta also updated Beat Saber’s lighting technology to include moving objects and lasers. The song list for the pack includes:
- Blinding Lights
- Can’t Feel My Face
- How Do I Make You Love Me?
- I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft Punk)
- Pray For Me (with Kendrick Lamar)
- Sacrifice
- Save Your Tears
- Starboy (feat. Daft Punk)
- Take My Breath
- The Hills
This is the second pack Beat Saber has released recently, with Lizzo receiving a pack one month ago. Like Lizzo, The Weeknd is coming off a major tour that coincides with his pack’s launch. Other packs launched include Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and Fall Out Boy.
