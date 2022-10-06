Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Beat Games announced the latest music pack coming to Beat Saber: A pack for pop singer/rapper (and classically trained flautist) Lizzo. It’s available now for Meta Quest and Rift platforms.

The pack has several of Lizzo’s hits, including “Truth Hurts,” “About Damn Time” and “Good as Hell.” In total, it has nine of her songs, including three from her new album. Players destroy blocks in a new environment with a yellow-and-purple color scheme, including sabers.

I got the chance to try out the new pack, and it’s a solid addition to Beat Saber’s base roster. It’s a very energetic pack, and Lizzo’s upbeat tunes are fun to slash blocks to. The songs also contain arc and chain blocks, a recent addition to the game that adds a new layer of challenge. While the bops aren’t quite as high-energy as the BTS pack, or as creatively bizarre as the Billie Eilish pack, it fits the Beat Saber aesthetic.

The pack is available for $12 on Beat Saber’s platforms, with songs costing $2 individually, as per usual. Sadly, there’s no option in the pack to replace the sabers with a crystal flute — I would have found that very amusing.