Beat Games announced today it’s adding six new songs to one of its Beat Saber music packs. Specifically, the developer is augmenting its Panic! At The Disco music pack with more of the band’s songs, more than doubling the number of tracks for fans. In addition, the stages that accompany the songs were revamped to look more distinct from the rest of the packs.

The new tracks include “Hey Look Ma, I Made It,” “Say Amen (Saturday Night),” “Viva Las Vengeance,” “Dancing’s Not A Crime,” “Sugar Soaker” and “Crazy = Genius.” The previous PATD songs available on Beat Saber are “Emperor’s New Clothes,” “High Hopes,” “The Greatest Show” and “Victorious.” They’re not free, unfortunately — these additional songs can be purchased for $7.79 for those who already own the original version of the pack or $1.99 individually.

The new environment update also gives the PATD songs spiffy pink-and-green blocks and a brighter environment. This is available for all of the songs, including the original four songs in the pack.

This is the second time Beat Saber has updated one of its existing music packs with more songs, after it updated the Imagine Dragons pack in February. In that case, the update only consisted of two songs — “Bones” and “Enemy” — so this is a much larger addition. This means it’s likely Beat Games could expand other music packs in the future. Several of the artists for which it has made such packs are still creating new music.

Personally, I will be happy if they update the classic rock pack with even more songs. “Black Dog” by Led Zeppelin feels like it was made for Beat Saber.