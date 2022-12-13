Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.

Beat Saber today announced it’s launching its final new music pack of the year. Whereas the last two packs have featured newer artists Lizzo and The Weeknd, the Rock Mixtape is, as the name suggests, classic rock. It also adds one of the longest songs ever to its repertoire. The new mixtape launches today.

The tracklist includes rock staples of the 20th century, including “Born to Be Wild” by Steppenwolf, “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor, “Smells like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana, “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes, “The Pretenders” by Foo Fighters, “I Was Made For Lovin’ You” by KISS and “Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses.

But perhaps the biggest addition (literally) is “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd. The legendary track is now the longest song in the game, for those players who want their VR aerobics sessions to be marathons. Several of the songs also have distinctive stages and styles, with “Seven Nation Army” having lighting that mimics the music video.

The Rock Mixtape launches on Beat Saber today. The entire pack costs $10.99, while songs can be purchased individually for $1.99. It’s available on Meta Quest and Rift, and is also coming to PSVR and SteamVR.